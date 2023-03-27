Menu
Former Iron Maiden Singer Blaze Bayley Suffers Heart Attack

The metal vocalist was hospitalized and is in stable condition

Blaze Bayley hear attack
Blaze Bayley, via YouTube
March 27, 2023 | 10:02am ET

    Former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack.

    According to a statement on social media from Bayley’s management, the 59-year-old metal singer suffered the heart attack on Saturday evening (March 25th) at his home. He is currently hospitalized in stable condition and awaiting further treatment. As a result, he has postponed his upcoming shows.

    The statement reads as follows:

    “We sincerely regret to announce that Blaze had a heart attack at home yesterday evening & is now in hospital in a stable condition, awaiting news of further surgery/treatment. He is in good spirits in the circumstances but utterly disappointed to have to postpone our imminent shows due in March & April. Ticket refunds will be available at source but we truly hope you will keep your tickets & make it to the new dates which we will be announcing as soon as they are scheduled.”

    Regarding shows already booked for June-November this year, we understandably have to wait a short while to see how quick Blaze’s recovery will be, so please stay tuned & meanwhile most importantly we’re sure you will join us in wishing him a complete & speedy recovery.

    Blaze misses you, cannot wait to regain full health & see you all again.

    Every Storm Ends… ‘your heart will heal’.

    Thank you so much everyone for your understanding & support.”

    Related Video

    Bayley’s Wolfsbane bandmates also issued a statement expressing support for their “brother and friend.”

    “We have spoken to him earlier today and he seemed in good spirits,” the statement read, “despite the ordeal he’s been through.”

    Iron Maiden also sent their best wishes to Bayley, tweeting, “Everyone at Iron Maiden wishes Blaze a quick and full recovery!”

    Bayley famously fronted Iron Maiden from 1994 through 1999 when Bruce Dickinson stepped away to concentrate on his solo career. Blaze would record two studio albums with Maiden, 1995’s The X Factor and 1998’s Virtual XI, prior to Dickinson’s eventual return.

    In the years to follow, Bayley has remained active as a solo performer, guest vocalist, and with the long-running UK metal/hard rock band Wolfsbane, who released their latest album, Genius, in 2022.

    Heavy Consequence wishes Blaze a speedy recovery. You can see the statements from his management, Wolfsbane, and Iron Maiden below.

     

