Iron Maiden’s Legacy of the Beast Mobile Game Adds Motörhead Collaboration

Iron Maiden’s popular mobile video game Legacy of the Beast is being revved up with a new Motörhead collaboration.

Motörhead are the latest band to join the Legacy of the Beast game, following earlier collaborations with Ghost, Disturbed, Five Finger Death Punch, and more.

The in-game addition lets gamers take on the role of Motörhead mascot Snaggletooth as he teams up with Iron Maiden mascot Eddie. A weeklong event titled “Born To Raise Hell” begins today (March 15th) at 8 pm. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

A press release describes the collaboration as follows:

“This exciting collaboration has culminated in a new dungeon event called ‘Born to Raise Hell,’ whose storyline is also inspired by the lyrics and albums of Motörhead. The dungeon itself is set on the legendary Sunset Strip which has a long history of being a hub of rock music and nightlife. In the 1980s it was a popular destination for bands such Motörhead who played at clubs such as the Whisky a Go Go and the Rainbow Bar & Grill becoming a second home to their legendary frontman, Lemmy.

In this new week-long event, fans and players will journey into the neighborhood of Sunset Boulevard where gangs are running rampant and it’s a time of chaos. Syndicates are at war to gain power, influence, and profit. Snaggletooth teams up with Wasteland Eddie to take to the streets to clear out the roaming rival gang before they reach a level of organized crime. If they’re able to take down the gang’s leader, could it bring an end to the territorial dispute and rebuild the city?”

“We are very excited to partner with Navigator Games and Legacy of the Beast to bring to life the Snaggletooth as a playable character in an environment inspired by the Hollywood strip and venues close to the band and Lemmy,” adds Motörhead manager Todd Singerman. “There feels no more fitting place to battle baddies than outside the Rainbow!”

Since launching in 2016, Legacy of the Beast has been one of the most popular mobile games in the world, with over 4.5 million downloads to date. Learn more at the official Legacy of the Beast website and download the game here.

Meanwhile, the real-life Iron Maiden will kick off their “Future Past” 2023 UK/European tour in June, with a setlist focusing on 1986’s Somewhere in Time and 2021’s Senjutsu. Tickets to the upcoming shows are available here.

Watch a promo for the Legacy of the Beast Motörhead collaboration below.