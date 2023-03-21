Menu
Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX to Write and Produce Soundtrack for Upcoming A24 Drama

For David Lowery's "epic pop melodrama" Mother Mary

charli xcx jack antonoff soundtrack a24 drama movie mother mary music news
Jack Antonoff (photo by Ben Kaye) and Charli XCX (photo by Emily Lipson)
March 21, 2023 | 2:11pm ET

    Any good movie about a pop star needs some actual business experts on its crew. Good thing David Lowery has enlisted Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff to write and produce the original soundtrack to Mother Mary, the filmmaker’s upcoming A24 feature.

    Mother Mary will star Anne Hathaway and I May Destroy You wiz Michaela Coel as a fictional musician and fashion designer, respectively. A press release describes it as an “epic pop melodrama” that follows the “relationship” between the pair. Will that relationship be platonic? Business? Romantic? All three? Who knows?

    This is neither Antonoff nor Charli’s first rodeo when it comes to film soundtracks: Antonoff has produced a handful of tracks specifically for movies over the last decade, notably last year’s star-studded Minions: The Rise of Gru OST. Charli, meanwhile, did the original single “Hot Girl” for the slasher comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies, also an A24 flick.

    Mother Mary will mark Lowery’s third film to be distributed by A24, too, following his 2017 supernatural drama A Ghost Story and his 2021 medieval epic The Green Knight. Production on Mother Mary is set to begin sometime soon in Germany, and we’ll keep you posted with new information about the project as it comes.

    Antonoff has also been busy producing Lana Del Rey’s new album Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd and its lead single “A&W,” which we crowned Song of the Week. Charli’s most recent album Crash arrived in March 2022.

Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX to Write and Produce Soundtrack for Upcoming A24 Drama

