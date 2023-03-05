Seth Rogen has recruited an all-star voice cast for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, his upcoming CGI-animated reboot of the heroes in a half shell.

Most exciting, Jackie Chan will play Master Splinter. Other notable names include Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko; Post Malone as Ray Fillet; Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman; Rose Byrne as Leatherhead; Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog; John Cena as Rocksteady; Ice Cube as Superfly; Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil; Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom; and Rogen himself as as Bebop.

A quartet of younger actors will voice the titular turtles: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon will play Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael, respectively.

Jeff Rowe is directing Mutant Mayhem, with Rogen, his creative partner Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver producing. The film is set to hit theaters on August 4th, 2023.

A teaser trailer will premiere on March 6th.

Since its beginnings as a comic book in 1984, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has spanned a series of ’90s live-action films, several animated TV shows, a 2007 CGI movie called TMNT, and a pair of Michael Bay-produced live-action/CGI blended movies in the 2010s. Nickelodeon picked up the rights to the series in 2009, leading to the Bay films and the two most recent animated series, the 3D rendered Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and 2D Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Rogen’s film is an entirely new reboot.