Jake Gyllenhaal Hits Flying Knee at UFC Event for Road House Scene: Watch

The actor stars as a retired UFC fighter in the upcoming remake

Jake Gyllenhaal flying knee UFC 285 event Road House remake scene
Jake Gyllenhaal (photo by Heather Kaplan) and his flying knee at UFC 285 (ESPN)
March 6, 2023 | 4:47pm ET

    An absolutely shredded Jake Gyllenhaal provided attendees of UFC’s most recent live event with an unexpected sight this past Saturday (March 4th) when he filmed a fight scene from his upcoming Road House remake.

    One day before UFC 285, Gyllenhaal and former UFC fighter Jay Heiron attended the official weigh-in ceremony. Providing a sneak peek at the film’s own weigh-in scene, the actors went face to face before getting involved in a scripted altercation in which Gyllenhaal slapped Heiron.

    Prior to the actual UFC event, Gyllenhaal stepped into the cage against Heiron for a Road House fight scene in which Gyllenhaal hit his opponent with a flying knee and pounced on him for a series of mounted punches before the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

    Related Video

    In the Road House remake, Gyllenhaal plays a retired UFC fighter named Elwood Dalton who takes a job as a bouncer at “a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.” It will be released on Prime Video at a currently unknown date.

    Joel Silver returns as producer after serving in the same role for the original, with Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity) directing. UFC fighter Conor McGregor will appear in the movie, which stars Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Lukas Gage, and Billy Magnussen.

    The original Road House was released in 1989 and starred the late Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, a bouncer with a philosophy degree hired to clean up the rowdy Double Deuce bar in a small town in Missouri.

    This isn’t Gyllenhaal’s first time getting in fighting shape for a movie role. Back in 2015, he played a boxer seeking redemption in the Antoine Fuqua’s Southpaw.

Jake Gyllenhaal Hits Flying Knee at UFC Event for Road House Scene: Watch

