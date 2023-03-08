Jamie Lee Curtis Says It’s Time for Matinee Concerts: “I Want to Hear Coldplay at 1:00 P.M.”

Jamie Lee Curtis is stirring the hearts of early birds and sleepy people everywhere: Earlier this week, she made a call for artists to start playing matinee concerts, specifically naming U2, Coldplay, and Bruce Springsteen to lead the charge.

“I am gonna just say this now as a taunt and as a suggestion: U2, do a matinee,” she told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday. “Coldplay: do a matinee. What about a 12-noon concert, Coldplay? What about it?”

Continuing, the 64-year-old actress then turned her questioning to a fellow icon of the ‘80s: Bruce Springsteen, who not only doesn’t play matinees, but is known for behemoth, five-hour concert spectaculars. “Bruce Springsteen: do a fucking matinee!” she said. “You’re old! Why wouldn’t you let me come see you, Bruce Springsteen, in your glory days — pun intended — and do it at noon or 1 o’clock? 2 o’clock! 2 o’clock matinee! Theatre in New York, 2 o’clock! I will come and hear your five-hour concert, Bruce, at 2 o’clock, and I’m gonna be home and in bed by 7:30 [p.m.]”

Matinees — which have been a mainstay of theater and dance for well over a century — have never been very popular in the concert world, but Curtis brings up a good point: what if it caught on? “Why are there no matinees?” she asked anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on the Today show Tuesday morning after her original comments went viral. “For instance, I love Coldplay. I would love to go see Coldplay. The problem is I’m not gonna go see Coldplay if they start their show at 9 o’clock and there’s an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1:00 p.m. I think if we filled a stadium of people who want to see a matinee of Coldplay, I think we would start a trend.”

Curtis went on to explain that she’s an early bird, and too many evening activities (such as the Oscar nominee dinner she was recently invited to after receiving her first nomination) bite too far into her sleep time. “It is too late!” she joked, before revealing that 5:00 p.m. is the latest time a dinner can start before she turns down the invitation. “That’s hardcore,” Guthrie replied.

Curtis received her first-ever Academy Award nomination this past January for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, the latest flick from writing-directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The film itself is nominated for Best Picture and was praised by Consequence’s own Clint Worthington. You can read our review here and learn more about all of this year’s Best Picture nominees here.

As for the artists Curtis mentioned, U2 is gearing up for a residency at the all-new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas later this fall. Coldplay, meanwhile, are days away from the start of their 2023 “Music of the Spheres World Tour”; tickets are available to purchase via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. The Boss has his own global trek running through December; tickets are available here.