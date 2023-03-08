Menu
Jane’s Addiction Unveil Brand New Song “True Love” in Concert: Watch

The legendary alt-rock band's first new music in 10 years

Jane's Addiction new song "True Love"
Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell, via YouTube
March 8, 2023 | 10:03am ET

    Jane’s Addiction unveiled their first new song in a decade on Sunday (March 5th) during a concert in Bakersfield, California. The tune, titled “True Love,” was performed by the band’s current touring lineup of Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Eric Avery, and Josh Klinghoffer (who is filling in for Dave Navarro).

    “True Love” is the first new Jane’s tune since 2013’s “Another Soulmate,” a one-off single that followed the band’s 2011 album The Great Escape Artist.

    The slow ballad is driven by Avery’s melodic bass line, enhanced by Klinghoffer’s occasional guitar theatrics, as Farrell sings with a subdued restraint throughout the song.

    Jane’s have been sharing video clips of Farrell, Avery, and Perkins in the studio on Instagram, and it could be assumed that “True Love” was written during those sessions. Last year, Farrell told Heavy Consequence during a video interview that he’d love for Jane’s to record at least a couple of new tracks.

    The Bakersfield gig kicked off a brief run of US shows before the band heads to South America for a trio of Lollapalooza appearances. The tour continues Thursday night (March 9th) in Los Angeles, with tickets to the upcoming dates available here.

    Jane's Addiction Perry Farrell video interview
     Editor's Pick
    Perry Farrell Talks Timeline for New Jane’s Addiction Music, Tour Plans, and the Band’s Early Days

    Klinghoffer is playing guitar in Jane’s Addiction during these 2023 shows as Navarro continues to battle long COVID. “We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready,” stated the band earlier this year.

    Watch Jane’s Addiction perform “True Love” below, followed by our 2022 video interview with Perry Farrell.

