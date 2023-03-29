Menu
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Unravel on New Song “Middle of the Morning”: Stream

From their upcoming album, Weathervanes

Jason Isbell Middle of the Morning 400 Unit new song stream Weathervanes
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, photo by Danny Clinch
March 29, 2023 | 12:28pm ET

    Jason Isbell and his band The 400 Unit have shared “Middle of the Morning,” the second preview from their upcoming album, Weathervanes.

    Written during the pandemic lockdown, “Middle of the Morning” is a pensive track describing the feeling of being stuck in place. “I was raised to be a strong and silent subtle man,” Isbell passionately sings. “I ain’t used to this, a thousand days alone/ In my bed or in my head or in my phone.”

    “It was about trying to keep my mind from unraveling over the couple of years there,” Isbell said in a statement. Stream “Middle of the Morning” below.

    Weathervanes will be out on June 9th via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers; pre-orders are ongoing. In support, Isbell and the 400 Unit are currently on the road for a headlining tour. See the dates here, and grab your tickets now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Last week, Isbell hosted his Love Rising fundraising concert in protest against a new Tennessee law that targets drag performers and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Check out our photos from the event. He will also be the subject of an HBO documentary film called Running with Our Eyes Closed, premiering on April 7th.

