HBO Unveils Trailer for Jason Isbell Documentary Running with Our Eyes Closed: Watch

Jason Isbell is the subject of HBO’s latest Music Box documentary Running with Our Eyes Closed, which has now received its official trailer. Watch it below.

Going behind the scenes of Isbell’s recording of 2020’s Reunions with his band The 400 Unit, the docufilm is directed and produced by Sam Jones (Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off). In addition to pulling back the curtain on his creative process, Isbell opens up about his difficult childhood in rural Alabama and struggles with alcoholism while as a member of Drive-By Truckers. The COVID-19 pandemic brings an additional layer to the documentary, challenging the artist to take self-doubt head-on.

Running with Our Eyes Closed also provides a close look at Isbell’s relationship with his wife (and acclaimed artist in her own right) Amanda Shires, showing how their artistic collaboration both strengthens and complicates their marriage. “I know how he gets when he makes records, whether or not he sees it at the time or not,” Shires says. Meanwhile, Isbell adds, “Most people don’t go to work with their wife.”

Musicians like Chad Gamble, Sadler Vaden, Jimbo Hart, Derry DeBorja, and Patterson Hood were also interviewed for the documentary, along with producer Dave Cobb and manager Traci Thomas. Mark and Jay Duplass served as executive producers alongside Bill Simmons of The Ringer.

Running with Our Eyes Closed premieres April 7th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.

Earlier this week, Isbell held his Love Rising fundraising concert in protest against a new Tennessee law that targets drag performers and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Check out our photos from the event. His next album with The 400 Unit, Weathervanes, is out on June 9th, and will come with a North American tour. Tickets are available now via StubHub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.