Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts to Feature Eric Clapton, Johnny Depp, Billy Gibbons, Rod Stewart, and More

The shows are set for May 22nd and 23rd at the Royal Albert Hall in London

Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton, photo by Marc Broussely/Redferns
March 13, 2023 | 10:54am ET

    A pair of tribute concerts for the late guitar legend Jeff Beck are set for May 22nd and 23rd at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

    The shows will feature a plethora of Beck’s friends and musical colleagues, including fellow former Yardbirds member Eric Clapton. The other confirmed performers are Johnny Depp (who released a collaborative album with Beck in 2022), Rod Stewart (a onetime member of The Jeff Beck Group), ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Doyle Bramhall, Gary Clark Jr., Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Robert Randolph, Olivia Safe, Joss Stone, Susan Tedeschi, and Derek Trucks. The complete list of performers will be finalized closer to the show dates.

    Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday (March 14th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster for May 22nd here and May 23rd here. General sales begin Wednesday (March 15th) at 10 a.m. local time.

    If the concerts sell out, you can also buy tickets via Viagogo, where your order is 100% guaranteed by StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The tribute concerts are being presented by Clapton and Jeff’s widow, Sandra Beck, and will also feature members of the most recent incarnation of Jeff Beck’s band, including Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles, and Robert Stevenson.

    Additionally, surplus income from the concerts will be donated to the Folly Wildlife Rescue based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

    Jeff Beck passed away on January 11th at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis. He stands as one of the most influential guitarists of all-time, leaving behind a massive legacy of recorded music that includes his time in The Yardbirds, his prolific solo material, and work in The Jeff Beck Group.

