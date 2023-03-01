Hunger Games Actor Jena Malone Says She Was Sexually Assaulted on Set

Jena Malone, the actor who played Johanna Mason in the Hunger Games films, said on Tuesday that she was sexually assaulted by a colleague on the set of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.

Malone discussed her experience in an Instagram post, writing in the caption of a photo of her in a field in the French countryside: “This photo was taken right after I wrapped mocking Jay part two and I had to say goodbye to everyone on set,” she wrote. “I asked the driver to let me out in this field so I could cry and capture this moment. Even tho this time in Paris was extremely hard for me , was going thru a bad break up and also was sexually assaulted by someone I had worked with , I was so full of gratitude for this project, the people I became close with and this amazing part I got to play.”

Malone went on: “I’ve worked very hard to heal and learn thru restorative justice , how to make peace with the person who violated me and make peace with myself. It’s been hard to talk about the hunger games and Johanna Mason without feeling the sharpness of this moment in time but I’m ready to move thru it and reclaim the joy and accomplishment I felt.”

When a user in the comments of the post said the accused assailant “got to walk away with no repercussions,” Malone responded: “That’s not true. I used restorative justice to allow healing and accountability and growth with the other person. It was a hard process but one I believe truly helped me move thru some of the hardest parts of the grief.”

Malone explained in an additional comment that she chose not to name the colleague who assaulted her because of “cancel culture” and because she doesn’t “fully see how the criminal justice system could fully repair my healing.” See her post below.

Back in 2020, Malone also appeared in the David Bowie biopic Stardust as the glam rocker’s ex-wife Angie Bowie. You can also revisit Consequence‘s retrospective from last year about the legacy of The Hunger Games.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual misconduct, you can reach out for support:

RAINN Hotline

1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

http://www.rainn.org

Crisis Text Line

SMS: Text “HERE” to 741-741

http://www.facebook.com/crisistextline (chat support)