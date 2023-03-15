Jenna Ortega’s Spooky Soundtrack Includes Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, and Daft Punk

The score in any Scream film is just as important for setting the tone as a character’s desire for survival, and Jenna Ortega — who plays Tara Carpenter in the latest two films — thinks the harsher and heavier the better when it comes to a good scare. When recently asked which songs would fit her Scream character best, the Wednesday star named tracks by Deftones and Nine Inch Nails.

“It’s kind of a basic one,” she said in a recent MTV interview (via Louder) about which song perfectly fits the vibe of frantically getting chased by Scream fiend Ghostface. “But it also goes along with this movie: ‘Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away),’ the Deftones song. I feel like, they’re just trying to get away, that could be an interesting one, too.”

Speaking further about which other songs she thinks her Scream character would be sonically defined, Ortega said Carpenter’s personal theme song would either be “The Way Out Is Through” by Nine Inch Nails or “She’s Leaving Home” by The Beatles.

Advertisement

Related Video

In comparison, Ortega’s co-stars picked more theatrical, classical pieces — Melissa Barrera, who plays Sam Carpenter, thinks “a Mozart or a Beethoven” would best fit the bill.

Earlier this month, Ortega told NME she is a big fan of Nick Cave and Daft Punk, noting how Scream director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Mason Gooding (who plays Chad in the newer films) have similar tastes. “I listen to a lot of Discovery by Daft Punk or Homework by Daft Punk. [Those two albums] have been heavy on my playlist recently,” Ortega said. “I don’t know why. I think I’m re-going through my Daft Punk phase…”

She continued, “We have a collective playlist where we throw a bunch of stuff… and a couple of the songs that are in the movie now are songs that Matt and I were putting on that playlist. We put so much of Nick Cave’s stuff on there.”

Advertisement

Scream VI was released nationally on March 10th. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the movie had the biggest box office this past weekend while also having the best opening weekend out of all the franchise films. Scream VI brought in $44.5 million, surpassing the $34.7 million record Scream 3 set back in 2000.

Ortega recently revealed she initially passed on the chance to star in Wednesday, but it all worked out and the series has been renewed for a second season. In addition, she’s slated to star in Beetlejuice 2 with the original cast, as well as an untitled film with The Weeknd with an unknown release date.