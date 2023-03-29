Jeremy Renner Sets First On-Camera Interview Since Snow Plow Accident: “I Chose to Survive”

Jeremy Renner proved himself to be a real-life superhero on New Year’s Day when he sacrificed his own body to save his nephew in a horrific snow plow accident. Next month, he’ll open up to Diane Sawyer for his first on-camera interview since the life-threatening incident.

The hour-long ABC special, titled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, will air on April 6th at 10:00 p.m. ET. In advance, the network has shared a three-minute teaser clip in which Renner recalls the aftermath of the accident.

In the video, Swayer lists Renner’s injuries from the 7-ton snow plow, which included eight ribs broken in 14 places, a collapsed lung, pierced liver, and numerous other broken bones. The Hawkeye actor says he remembers the pain clearly and was “awake through every moment,” but he would “do it again” without any reservation.

Immediately following the accident, however, Renner recalls thinking, “What’s my body look like? Am I going to be like a spine and a brain like a science experiment?” Toward the end of the clip, he adds, “I chose to survive. It’s not gonna kill me. No way.” Watch the full teaser below.

Renner has been keeping fans updated about his recovery through social media. Just days after the accident, he thanked fans for their kind words while saying he was “too messed up now to type,” and he later revealed he suffered more than 30 broken bones.

The two-time Academy Award nominee currently stars in Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ and also has a Disney+ series Rennervations coming next month. Renner will make his first public appearance for the latter show’s Los Angeles premiere on April 11th.