Jim Gordon, Wrecking Crew Drummer Convicted of Murdering His Mother, Dead at 77

Jim Gordon, a Wrecking Crew session drummer and member of Eric Clapton’s band Derek and the Dominos who was diagnosed with schizophrenia after murdering his mother, has died at the age of 77.

In 1983, Gordon murdered his mother in a psychotic episode. He was sentenced to 16 years to life, but never showed up for any of his parole hearings. As of this year, he was serving his sentence at California Medical Facility in Vacaville, where he died of natural causes on Wednesday (March 15th), as confirmed by a representative.

Born James Beck Gordon in Southern California, he began playing drums in his early teens and quickly developed a reputation as a talented and versatile musician.

Gordon’s big break came in the late 1960s when he was hired as a session drummer for a variety of popular bands and musicians, including The Beach Boys, The Monkees, and The Byrds. With legendary drummer Hal Blaine as his mentor, Gordon soon became a member of the group of session musicians known as The Wrecking Crew, who played on countless hit songs during the 1960s and 1970s.

In 1970, Gordon joined forces with Eric Clapton to form the band Derek and the Dominos, who recorded the oft-covered hit “Layla.” Gordon was also featured on George Harrison’s landmark 1970 solo album, All Things Must Pass. His playing was also heard on Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ self-titled LP, Steely Dan’s Pretzel Logic, Alice Cooper’s Alice Cooper Goes to Hell, Frank Zappa’s Apostrophe (‘), and dozens more.