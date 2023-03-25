Jimin Gives Debut Performance of “Like Crazy” on Fallon: Watch

Jimin supported his debut solo album, FACE, by making his debut solo TV appearance on The Tonight Show on Friday. The BTS member performed “Like Crazy,” the energetic, commanding centerpiece of FACE.

Jimin also appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show, where he spoke to Jimmy Fallon about FACE and his various nicknames. Watch below.

Revisit our review of FACE, and read about the origins of “Set Me Free Pt. 2” via our exclusive interview with Jimin.

BTS ARMY can also check out our podcast Stanning BTS, and subscribe to Mary Siroky’s Fan Chant newsletter.