Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jimin of BTS Breaks Down His “Very Intense” New Single “Set Me Free Pt.2”: Exclusive

Stepping into the solo spotlight, Jimin reveals the details of his new single

Advertisement
jimin origins new song single set me free pt.2
Jimin, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Mary Siroky
Follow
March 17, 2023 | 12:01am ET

    Origins is a recurring series giving artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Jimin of BTS digs into his new single, “Set Me Free Pt.2,” ahead of his debut solo album, FACE.

    When asked about the music video for “Set Me Free Pt.2,” Jimin smiles in a way that can only be described as mischievous. The dancer, vocalist, and BTS member is chatting with Consequence over Zoom in a conversation designed specifically around the dynamic pre-release single for his upcoming solo project, FACE, due out March 24th.

    Clad in an oversized bomber jacket and trusty bucket hat at HYBE’s office in Seoul, Jimin displays the kind of range in conversation that many think of when watching him perform onstage — he’s playful, cheerful, and talkative; he’s also equally thoughtful and earnest in reflections about his work. “When this song was made, I felt really attached to it,” he recalls. “I went to the US myself for the choir recording, and listening to it right next to them was truly amazing. I remember it as a really good memory.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    This album marks Jimin’s first solo project — like his fellow members of BTS, he has plenty of individual tracks within the band’s sprawling discography, but the release of FACE will see Jimin taking center stage in a different way. He phrases it as “a new starting point.”

    When the track list for the album was revealed, many noticed that this pre-release single was designated as “Pt.2” despite the fact that Jimin doesn’t have any existing songs to his name titled “Set Me Free.” He confirms that it’s a nod to a track on bandmate SUGA’s second Agust D mixtape, D-2. “There isn’t a connection, and we weren’t trying to divide part one or part two,” he explains. “But since it turns out my song talks about freedom and moving forward, and SUGA’s song talks about some of the stories that come before, I thought it would be good to come after that.”

    Dedicated fans — and anyone who has been lucky enough to see BTS live — recognize Jimin as a one-of-a-kind talent. His background in contemporary dance and ballet shaped him into a hypnotic stage presence. His unique vocals stop people in their tracks. He’s the next member of the band to release solo material, work he didn’t take lightly. “You know, the members felt very nervous before releasing their solo albums, but compared to those feelings, their results were absolutely great,” he shares. “I don’t want to be an embarrassment to my members. I want to be a proud member of BTS.”

    Advertisement

    “Set Me Free Pt.2” is a song that announces Jimin’s solo arrival in a major way — big horns, the aforementioned choir, assertive lyrics, and a serious beat. As with every other decision around the record, the choice to lead with this single (the album’s closer) was intentional. “This album talks about how I look back on myself and how I overcame… If people understand the emotions I’m trying to express, I’ll consider the album a success,” he says.

    Listen to “Set Me Free Pt.2” and read Jimin’s Origins breakdown of the key points behind the track below.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

taylor swift new songs eras tour pop music news taylors version

Taylor Swift Releases Four New Songs in Honor of "The Eras Tour"

March 17, 2023

Tony Shhnow Love Streak new album ILY/IH8U music video stream

Tony Shhnow Announces New Album Love Streak, Shares "ILY/IH8U": Stream

March 16, 2023

dieth to hell and back stream

Dieth (David Ellefson) Announce Debut Album To Hell and Back, Share Video for Title Track: Stream

March 16, 2023

Bono and The Edge cover ABBA's "SOS" watch

Bono and The Edge Cover ABBA's "SOS" with Orchestra: Watch

March 16, 2023

Belinda Carlisle Big Big Love new song Kismet artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates

Belinda Carlisle Shares "Big Big Love," Her First New Pop Song in Over 25 Years: Stream

March 16, 2023

def leppard drastic symphonies 2023

Def Leppard Announce Album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Share Re-Imagined "Animal": Stream

March 16, 2023

phoenix clairo after midnight remix alpha zulu indie pop rock music collaboration news listen stream

Phoenix Recruit Clairo for "After Midnight" Remix: Stream

March 16, 2023

alison goldfrapp the love invention

Alison Goldfrapp Announces Debut Solo Album The Love Invention, Shares "So Hard So Hot": Stream

March 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jimin of BTS Breaks Down His "Very Intense" New Single "Set Me Free Pt.2": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Newsletter