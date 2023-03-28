Jimmy Carr Announces 2023 US Standup Tour

UK comedian Jimmy Carr is coming to the US in Fall 2023 for “Terribly Funny,” a new standup tour.

The 20-date trek begins October 8th at Austin’s Paramount Theatre and includes dates in Dallas, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Seattle before wrapping up December 16th at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code OPENER), while general on-sale for the tour begins Friday, March 31st via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via Stubhub’s FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See all of Carr’s US “Terribly Funny” tour dates below.

Carr has hosted a number of British television shows over the years, including I Literally Just Told You, which the comedian has presented since 2021. As for standup, the 2023 “Terribly Funny” tour is actually his second run of shows under the name, following an initial trek in 2019. His last comedy special, His Dark Material, premiered on Netflix in 2021.

Jimmy Carr 2023 Tour Dates:

10/08 — Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

10/09 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/10 — Nashville, TN @ TPAC James K. Polk Theater

10/11 — Cleveland, OH @ Mimi Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square Center

10/12 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

10/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

11/08 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

11/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater

11/12 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

11/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/14 — Tampa, FL @ Straz Center

11/15 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

12/06 — San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

12/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/10 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

12/13 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

12/14 — Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre

12/15 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

12/16 — San Francisco @ Sydney Goldstein Theater