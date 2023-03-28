Menu
Jimmy Carr Announces 2023 US Standup Tour

The "Terribly Funny" tour comes to the states this fall

jimmy carr 2023 tour
Jimmy Carr, photo via Ticketmaster
March 28, 2023 | 9:47am ET

    UK comedian Jimmy Carr is coming to the US in Fall 2023 for “Terribly Funny,” a new standup tour.

    The 20-date trek begins October 8th at Austin’s Paramount Theatre and includes dates in Dallas, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Seattle before wrapping up December 16th at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in San Francisco.

    Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code OPENER), while general on-sale for the tour begins Friday, March 31st via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via Stubhub's FanProtect Program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See all of Carr's US "Terribly Funny" tour dates below.

    Carr has hosted a number of British television shows over the years, including I Literally Just Told You, which the comedian has presented since 2021. As for standup, the 2023 “Terribly Funny” tour is actually his second run of shows under the name, following an initial trek in 2019. His last comedy special, His Dark Material, premiered on Netflix in 2021.

    Jimmy Carr 2023 Tour Dates:
    10/08 — Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
    10/09 — Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    10/10 — Nashville, TN @ TPAC James K. Polk Theater
    10/11 — Cleveland, OH @ Mimi Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square Center
    10/12 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    10/13 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    10/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
    11/08 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
    11/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Miller Theater
    11/12 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    11/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    11/14 — Tampa, FL @ Straz Center
    11/15 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    12/06 — San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
    12/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    12/10 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
    12/13 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    12/14 — Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre
    12/15 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
    12/16 — San Francisco @ Sydney Goldstein Theater

