Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra are joining forces for a lengthy 29-city North American co-headlining tour this summer. Australian rock band Middle Kids will serve as support across all dates.

“The Amplified Echoes Tour” will feature Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra taking turns closing the shows. It kicks off on July 11th in Missoula, Montana, and will make stops in Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, and more before closing out on August 26th in Philadelphia. See the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Wednesday, March 15th (use access code OPENER).

Ahead of the joint trek, Jimmy Eat World have a run of Australian dates and a handful of North American shows; grab your tickets here. Their last album was 2019’s Surviving, which they followed with last year’s “Something Loud” and “Place Your Debts.” Meanwhile, Manchester Orchestra just released their latest album, The Valley of Vision.

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra 2023 Tour Dates:

07/11 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater +

07/14 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium +

07/15 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater +

07/16 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

07/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic ^

07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre +

07/21 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

07/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan ^

07/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex Outdoors +

07/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater +

07/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park ^

07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^

07/29 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^

07/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

08/07 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall +

08/08 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater ^

08/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

08/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion +

08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

08/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club +

08/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^

08/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +

08/19 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoors ^

08/20 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^

08/21 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

08/23 – New York, NY @ SummerStage In Central Park ^

08/24 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

08/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Buffalo +

08/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

+ = Jimmy Eat World closing

^ = Manchester Orchestra closing