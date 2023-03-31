Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jisoo’s Long-Awaited Solo Project ME Has Finally Arrived: Stream

The BLACKPINK member shines on her own with "FLOWER" and "All Eyes On Me"

Advertisement
jisoo flower
Jisoo, photo courtesy of YG Entertainment
Mary Siroky
Follow
March 31, 2023 | 10:44am ET

    Jisoo of BLACKPINK has shared her first solo material, a two-track project called ME. Stream it below.

    In the midst of an enormous world tour with BLACKPINK (tickets can be secured here), the vocalist carved out time to film the dreamy music video for “FLOWER,” which sees Jisoo dancing through the streets of Paris to the light, playful track. “This is also a side of me,” she sings.

    The lyrics, centered on transformation and embracing this chapter, make it clear that Jisoo is focused on finding strength of her own. There’s a confidence to both tracks on ME that leave the listener wanting more from her as a soloist in the future.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The project’s b-side song, “All Eyes On Me,” is a similarly bouncy, upbeat offering. Both songs feature writing credits from TEDDY, longtime BLACKPINK collaborator, producer at YG Entertainment, and founder of The Black Label. With this release, Jisoo now joins bandmates Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa with solo material of her own.

    Watch the music video for “FLOWER,” which features Jisoo glamorously draped in Christian Dior.

    Editor’s Note Sign up for Consequence’s newsletter Fan Chant and get more K-pop content delivered to your inbox weekly.

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Big Freedia Central City Freestyle new single Bounce New Orleans dance hip-hip

Big Freedia Drops Hometown Anthem “Central City Freestyle”: Stream

March 31, 2023

exploding hearts reissue guitar romantic alternative rock music news pre-order

The Exploding Hearts' Sole Album Guitar Romantic to Be Reissued

March 31, 2023

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, A-Trak clusterfunk new ep stream

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak Unveil Collaborative EP CLUSTERFUNK: Stream

March 31, 2023

Tyler the Creator CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST deluxe The Estate Sale DOGTOOTH new song video

Tyler, the Creator Drops Deluxe Edition of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: Stream

March 31, 2023

The White Stripes

The White Stripes Release Elephant 20th Anniversary Reissue: Stream

March 31, 2023

andrew mcmahon tilt at the wind no more new album track by track breakdown

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness Breaks Down New Album Tilt at the Wind No More Track by Track: Exclusive

March 31, 2023

Dropkick Murphys Violent Femmes song

Dropkick Murphys and Violent Femmes Fight the Ku Klux Klan on “Gotta Get to Peekskill": Stream

March 31, 2023

Taylor Swift Releases "Lavender Haze" Acoustic Version

Taylor Swift Releases "Lavender Haze" Acoustic Version: Stream

March 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jisoo's Long-Awaited Solo Project ME Has Finally Arrived: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter