Jisoo of BLACKPINK has shared her first solo material, a two-track project called ME. Stream it below.

In the midst of an enormous world tour with BLACKPINK (tickets can be secured here), the vocalist carved out time to film the dreamy music video for “FLOWER,” which sees Jisoo dancing through the streets of Paris to the light, playful track. “This is also a side of me,” she sings.

The lyrics, centered on transformation and embracing this chapter, make it clear that Jisoo is focused on finding strength of her own. There’s a confidence to both tracks on ME that leave the listener wanting more from her as a soloist in the future.

Advertisement

Related Video

The project’s b-side song, “All Eyes On Me,” is a similarly bouncy, upbeat offering. Both songs feature writing credits from TEDDY, longtime BLACKPINK collaborator, producer at YG Entertainment, and founder of The Black Label. With this release, Jisoo now joins bandmates Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa with solo material of her own.

Watch the music video for “FLOWER,” which features Jisoo glamorously draped in Christian Dior.

Editor’s Note Sign up for Consequence’s newsletter Fan Chant and get more K-pop content delivered to your inbox weekly.