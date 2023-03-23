Joanna Newsom Debuts New Music During Surprise Performance in Los Angeles

Joanna Newsom appeared as the surprise opening act for Fleet Foxes at The Belasco in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. It marked Newsom’s first live performance since 2020, and her setlist included several new songs.

After opening with “Go Long,” Newsom proceeded to debut songs reportedly called “Bombs Are Whistling,” “Marie At the Mill,” “Little Hand,” “The Air Again,” and “No Wonder.” She then closed the set with “Sawdust & Diamonds” from her 2006 album Ys.

Newsom also joined Fleet Foxes during their headlining set for “Blue Spotted Tail” and her own song “Good Intentions Paving Company.”

See Newsom’s full setlist and watch fan-captured footage of the concert below.

Newsom released her most recent album, Divers, in 2015.

Joanna Newsom Setlist:

Go Long

Bombs Are Whistling (Song debut)

Marie At The Mill (Song debut)

Little Hand (Song debut)

The Air Again (Song debut)

No Wonder (Song debut)

Sawdust & Diamonds