Joe Rogan’s Comedy Club Opens in Austin: “You Can’t Fire Me from My Own Club, Bitch!”

If you’ve ever visited Austin’s infamous historic Sixth Street, you’ve probably thought to yourself: “Man, I sure do love stepping in some 18-year-old’s pool of vomit, but what this street really needs is a comedy club owned and operated by some guy with a podcast.” Now that Joe Rogan’s new club Comedy Mothership has officially opened its doors, those prayers have been answered.

The Hollywood Reporter visited Comedy Mothership on its opening night this week, after two-and-a-half years of development. Now that the Joe Rogan Experience host officially calls Texas’ capital his home, he’s evidently trying to turn it into the capital of “anti-cancel culture” comedy, too.

“I’m drunk and on mushrooms in my new club!” Rogan exclaimed at the beginning of the show. “This is as high as I’ve ever been onstage. I need to connect with this moment… You can’t fire me from my own club, bitch!”

JRE friends including Ron White, Tim Dillion, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Roseanne Barr, the latter of whom took the opportunity to slam her former network home: “After 30 years of fighting ABC to have Black writers and Black characters on my show and then having the same fucking libtards turn around and call me a racist, it really fucking pissed me off,” she said, praising Comedy Mothership for harking back to an era when “comedy was fucking king,” whatever that means!

Recounts from the night include just about everything you’d expect from a Rogan-helmed event: Bearded bros, transphobic punchlines, a two-drink minimum, and an audience participation game called “Kanye or the Jews?” that we can only imagine went off without a hitch (THR did not disclose the rules of the game, which is probably for the best). Rogan also mentioned that his dream podcast host would be Hunter Biden — the podcaster is a self-proclaimed “bleeding heart liberal,” after all.

“I think I just like risks,” Rogan said during a Q&A, which sounds like code for “making people mad.” “I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, let’s buy a building on a street filled with crack addicts.’ Like I want someone to say ‘no’ to me. They’re all like, ‘OK, go ahead.’”

The one upside: With its address on “Dirty” Sixth Street, the Comedy Mothership likely won’t be pulling in many locals.

Just last month, Disturbed frontman David Draiman called out Rogan for perpetuating Jewish stereotypes after the podcast host said that “the idea that Jewish people are not into money is…like saying Italians aren’t into pizza.” That came just weeks after Rogan had to admit he had no evidence to support his claim that American high schools were putting litter boxes in bathrooms for students who identify as furries.