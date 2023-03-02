John Mayer Pranks Unsuspecting Fans at Intimate Concert on Impractical Jokers: Exclusive

Menu
    Imagine being one of John Mayer’s most dedicated fans and being invited to an intimate concert, only for it to go off the rails thanks to an overbearing producer. That’s exactly what happens on the latest episode of the hidden camera reality show Impractical Jokers, which Consequence is previewing with the exclusive teaser clip below.

    In the episode, James “Murr” Murray’s punishment is to antagonize Mayer’s fans while the singer-songwriter is giving an acoustic performance of his signature hit, “Your Body Is a Wonderland.” Besides cutting off Mayer mid-strum to tell him the backstage producers want “a little bit more” from his performance, Murr calls him “Johnny.”

    To the further annoyance of fans, Murr is then instructed to move people out of the first row. A visibly fed-up Mayer finally says, “How about we don’t interrupt ever again!” Leaning further into the joke, Mayer kicks Murr out of the venue to the joy of the audience. “We’re here for John Mayer!” one person says. “Fuck that guy!”

    Check out the clip below before the full episode airs tonight, March 2nd at 10:00 p.m. ET on truTV or TBS.

    Mayer has a busy next several months up ahead. After embarking on his first-ever solo run (grab tickets here), in support of 2021’s Sob Rock, he will join Dead & Company for their final tour. Tickets for the latter trek are available here.

    Meanwhile, Impractical Jokers — the trio of Brian “Q” Quinn, Murray, and Sal Vulcano — are currently on tour; grab your seats here.

