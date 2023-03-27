John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour [Updated]

John Mayer has expanded his solo tour with a new leg of North American dates taking place in the fall.
The newly announced 17-date run of shows kicks off on October 3rd at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Dates are also scheduled in Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Tampa, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and beyond.
Marking his first-ever solo tour, Mayer has promised to play “Old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano.” He kicked off the outing earlier this month with a run of spring shows, with datings running through the middle of April.
A Live Nation pre-sale for Mayer’s newly announced shows begins Thursday, March 30th (use access code OPENER), ahead of a public on-sale on Friday, March 31st via Ticketmaster.
Upon wrapping up his solo tour, John Mayer will hit the road with Dead & Company beginning in May for their final tour. Tickets for that trek are available here.
John Mayer 2023 Tour Dates:
03/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
03/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
04/06 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
09/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
09/28 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
09/30 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling Festival
10/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival
10/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/20 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
10/21 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
10/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum