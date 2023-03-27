Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour [Updated]

The tour promises a mix of acoustic, electric, and piano performances

Advertisement
John Mayer to embark on solo tour
John Mayer, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 27, 2023 | 9:04am ET

    John Mayer has expanded his solo tour with a new leg of North American dates taking place in the fall.

    The newly announced 17-date run of shows kicks off on October 3rd at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Dates are also scheduled in Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Tampa, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and beyond.

    Marking his first-ever solo tour, Mayer has promised to play “Old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano.” He kicked off the outing earlier this month with a run of spring shows, with datings running through the middle of April.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    A Live Nation pre-sale for Mayer’s newly announced shows begins Thursday, March 30th (use access code OPENER), ahead of a public on-sale on Friday, March 31st via Ticketmaster.

    Tickets to Mayer’s spring tour dates cans can be purchased via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Upon wrapping up his solo tour, John Mayer will hit the road with Dead & Company beginning in May for their final tour. Tickets for that trek are available here.

    John Mayer 2023 Tour Dates:

    Advertisement

    03/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    03/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    04/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    04/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    04/06 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    09/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    09/28 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    09/30 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling Festival
    10/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival
    10/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    10/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    10/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    10/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    10/20 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    10/21 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    10/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    10/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    10/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    11/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

avenged sevenfold 2023 tour dates

Avenged Sevenfold Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

March 27, 2023

Jon Lovett

Jon Lovett Bringing Lovett or Leave It Podcast on Tour

March 27, 2023

Madonna tickets tour 40th anniversary presale code info stream dates

How to Get Tickets to Madonna's Sold-Out 2023 Tour

March 27, 2023

Madonna 2023

Madonna Announces Nashville Concert Benefiting Trans Rights

March 27, 2023

Peter Murphy of Bauhaus

Peter Murphy Pushes Back David Bowie Tribute Tour Due to Medical Procedure

March 26, 2023

Adele Extends Las Vegas Residency

Adele Extends "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas Residency

March 26, 2023

yellowcard ocean avenue tour dates anniversary 2023 pop punk rock music news tickets

Yellowcard Announce Ocean Avenue 20th Anniversary Tour Dates [Updated]

March 24, 2023

Queen + Adam Lambert

Queen + Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

March 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour [Updated]

Menu Shop Search Newsletter