John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour [Updated]

John Mayer has expanded his solo tour with a new leg of North American dates taking place in the fall.

The newly announced 17-date run of shows kicks off on October 3rd at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Dates are also scheduled in Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Tampa, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and beyond.

Marking his first-ever solo tour, Mayer has promised to play “Old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing – all on acoustic, electric, and piano.” He kicked off the outing earlier this month with a run of spring shows, with datings running through the middle of April.

A Live Nation pre-sale for Mayer’s newly announced shows begins Thursday, March 30th (use access code OPENER), ahead of a public on-sale on Friday, March 31st via Ticketmaster.

Tickets to Mayer’s spring tour dates cans can be purchased via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Upon wrapping up his solo tour, John Mayer will hit the road with Dead & Company beginning in May for their final tour. Tickets for that trek are available here.

John Mayer 2023 Tour Dates:

03/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

04/06 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

09/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

09/28 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

09/30 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling Festival

10/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival

10/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/20 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/21 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

10/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum