John Mayer stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night to promote his newly launched solo tour. In keeping with the theme of the tour, Mayer performed a no-frills, acoustic rendition of “Waitin’ On the Day” from his 2013 album, Paradise Valley. Catch the replay below.
Mayer launched his first-ever solo tour last week in Newark, New Jersey. The opening night setlist included the first performance of “Home Life” in 17 years, the live debut of a new song called “Driftin’,” and covers of Tom Petty and Grateful Dead. You can find the full setlist below, and grab tickets to his upcoming solo dates here.
Following the conclusion of his solo tour, Mayer will join Dead & Company for their final tour. Tickets to those shows are available here.
John Mayer 2023 Tour Dates:
03/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
03/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
03/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
03/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
04/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
04/06 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
09/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
09/28 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
09/30 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling Festival
10/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival
John Mayer Solo Tour Setlist:
Acoustic:
Slow Dancing in a Burning Room
Queen of California
Shouldn’t Matter but It Does
In the Blood
Why Georgia
Split Screen Sadness
Who Says
Home Life (First performance since 2005)
Your Body Is a Wonderland (with ‘I Wanna Hug You, Kiss You, Squeeze You’ by Lu Ann Simms)
Stop This Train (With ‘Homeward Bound’ by Simon & Garfunkel)
Piano:
New Light (First verse & chorus only)
You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me
Changing (with looped piano & electric guitar outro)
Acoustic:
The Age of Worry
Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty cover)
Driftin’ (live debut)
Waitin’ on the Day
In Your Atmosphere
Double-Neck Acoustic:
Friend of the Devil (Grateful Dead cover)
If I Ever Get Around to Living
Edge of Desire
Encore:
Walt Grace’s Submarine Test, January 1967
Born and Raised