John Mayer stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night to promote his newly launched solo tour. In keeping with the theme of the tour, Mayer performed a no-frills, acoustic rendition of “Waitin’ On the Day” from his 2013 album, Paradise Valley. Catch the replay below.

Mayer launched his first-ever solo tour last week in Newark, New Jersey. The opening night setlist included the first performance of “Home Life” in 17 years, the live debut of a new song called “Driftin’,” and covers of Tom Petty and Grateful Dead. You can find the full setlist below, and grab tickets to his upcoming solo dates here.

Following the conclusion of his solo tour, Mayer will join Dead & Company for their final tour. Tickets to those shows are available here.

Advertisement

Related Video

John Mayer 2023 Tour Dates:

03/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

03/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

03/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

04/06 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

09/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

09/28 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

09/30 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling Festival

10/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival

John Mayer Solo Tour Setlist:

Acoustic:

Slow Dancing in a Burning Room

Queen of California

Shouldn’t Matter but It Does

In the Blood

Play Video

Why Georgia

Split Screen Sadness

Who Says

Home Life (First performance since 2005)

Your Body Is a Wonderland (with ‘I Wanna Hug You, Kiss You, Squeeze You’ by Lu Ann Simms)

Stop This Train (With ‘Homeward Bound’ by Simon & Garfunkel)

Piano:

New Light (First verse & chorus only)

You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me

Changing (with looped piano & electric guitar outro)

Advertisement

Acoustic:

The Age of Worry

Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty cover)

Driftin’ (live debut)

Waitin’ on the Day

In Your Atmosphere

Double-Neck Acoustic:

Friend of the Devil (Grateful Dead cover)

If I Ever Get Around to Living

Edge of Desire

Encore:

Walt Grace’s Submarine Test, January 1967

Born and Raised