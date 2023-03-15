Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

John Mayer Plays “Waitin’ On the Day” on Colbert: Watch

In support of his newly launched solo tour

Advertisement
John Mayer on Colbert
John Mayer on Colbert, photo via CBS
March 15, 2023 | 9:10am ET

    John Mayer stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night to promote his newly launched solo tour. In keeping with the theme of the tour, Mayer performed a no-frills, acoustic rendition of “Waitin’ On the Day” from his 2013 album, Paradise Valley. Catch the replay below.

    Mayer launched his first-ever solo tour last week in Newark, New Jersey. The opening night setlist included the first performance of “Home Life” in 17 years, the live debut of a new song called “Driftin’,” and covers of Tom Petty and Grateful Dead. You can find the full setlist below, and grab tickets to his upcoming solo dates here.

    Following the conclusion of his solo tour, Mayer will join Dead & Company for their final tour. Tickets to those shows are available here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    John Mayer 2023 Tour Dates:

    03/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    03/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    03/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    03/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    03/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    03/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    04/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    04/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    04/06 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    09/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    09/28 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    09/30 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling Festival
    10/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival

    John Mayer Solo Tour Setlist:

    Acoustic:
    Slow Dancing in a Burning Room
    Queen of California
    Shouldn’t Matter but It Does
    In the Blood
    Play Video
    Why Georgia
    Split Screen Sadness
    Who Says
    Home Life (First performance since 2005)
    Your Body Is a Wonderland (with ‘I Wanna Hug You, Kiss You, Squeeze You’ by Lu Ann Simms)
    Stop This Train (With ‘Homeward Bound’ by Simon & Garfunkel)

    Piano:
    New Light (First verse & chorus only)
    You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me
    Changing (with looped piano & electric guitar outro)

    Advertisement

    Acoustic:
    The Age of Worry
    Free Fallin’ (Tom Petty cover)
    Driftin’ (live debut)
    Waitin’ on the Day
    In Your Atmosphere

    Double-Neck Acoustic:
    Friend of the Devil (Grateful Dead cover)
    If I Ever Get Around to Living
    Edge of Desire

    Encore:
    Walt Grace’s Submarine Test, January 1967
    Born and Raised

Latest Stories

Jenna Ortega and The 1975 on SNL

The 1975 Perform Two Songs on SNL Episode Hosted by Jenna Ortega

March 12, 2023

Shakira on Fallon

Shakira and a Bunch of Her Biggest Fans Perform "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" on Fallon

March 11, 2023

twice fallon set me free k-pop music news late night performances watch

TWICE Take Over Fallon with "SET ME FREE": Watch

March 10, 2023

st vincent glory box cover the roots alternative rock electronic tonight show starring jimmy fallon news watch

St. Vincent and The Roots Cover Portishead's "Glory Box" on Fallon: Watch

March 9, 2023

the national fallon

The National Perform "Tropic Morning News" on Fallon: Watch

March 4, 2023

meet me @ the altar kelly clarkson daytime tv late night performances alternative rock pop punk music news watch

Meet Me @ the Altar Perform "Kool" on Kelly Clarkson: Watch

March 3, 2023

Big Thief on Colbert

Big Thief Debut New Song "Vampire Empire" on Colbert: Watch

March 1, 2023

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Corden Sugar Rush Ride

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Perform "Sugar Rush Ride" on Corden: Watch

February 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

John Mayer Plays "Waitin' On the Day" on Colbert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter