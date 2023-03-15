John Mulaney has announced he’s returning to Netflix with a new special entitled John Mulaney: Baby J, featuring music by none other than David Byrne. It premieres globally April 25th on the streamer.

Baby J was directed by Alex Timbers and filmed in Boston’s Symphony Hall in February 2023. It marks our 2018 Comedian of the Year’s third Netflix standup special after 2015’s The Comeback Kid and 2018’s Kid Gorgeous. He also released his Emmy-nominated children’s variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch on the streamer in 2019.

Mulaney’s upcoming “Hiatus in Vegas” residency at Wynn Las Vegas will take place from April 19th through 23rd. Tickets are available now via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

The comedian is coming off his expansive “From Scratch” standup tour, which began in 2021 after he completed rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse. Last year, he joined the Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club, starred in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, and co-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Andy Samberg. He also appeared in Season 4 of Documentary Now!

Earlier this week, Byrne took the stage at the Oscars to perform his Best Original Song nominee “This Is a Life” alongside co-writer and producer Son Lux and Everything Everywhere All At Once star (and fellow nominee) Stephanie Hsu. The soundtrack standout was beaten by “Naatu Naatu” from RRR for the golden trophy.