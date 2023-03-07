Jon Bernthal Returning as The Punisher for Daredevil: Born Again Series

Jon Bernthal is set to reprise his role as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, in Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series, per The Hollywood Reporter.

He joins Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin for the Disney+ show, which is based on the classic Frank Miller comic storyline. Daredevil: Born Again begins filming in New York later this month, and is slated to arrive in Spring 2024. Coming from writers and executive producers Matt Corman and Chris Ord, it is planned for 18 episodes.

Bernthal first played the grieving father turned vigilante in Season 2 of Netflix’s version of Daredevil before starring in his own two-season series on the streamer from 2017 through 2019. The rights to both shows (along with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders) reverted back to Marvel last year, giving Marvel the opportunity to bring back the characters.

Cox and D’Onofrio have already been folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the former cameoing as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and then as Daredevil in She-Hulk. Meanwhile, D’Onofrio was revealed as the big bad Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye. They will both appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Echo.

Since playing The Punisher, Bernthal has appeared in the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark while also starring in HBO’s We Own This City and Showtime’s American Gigolo.