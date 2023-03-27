Jon Lovett Bringing Lovett or Leave It Podcast on Tour

Crooked Media co-founder Jon Lovett is bringing his popular Lovett or Leave It podcast on the road for a 14-stop US tour.
“Lovett or Leave It: The Errors Tour” kicks off in San Francisco on June 23rd. Further stops are scheduled in New York City, Chicago, DC, and more before wrapping on December 2nd in Boulder, Colorado. See the itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster or the Crooked Media website. The artist pre-sale has already launched and will run through Thursday, March 30th at 10:00 p.m. local time (use access code ERRORS).
In case you didn’t figure it out on your own, “The Errors Tour” spoofs Taylor Swift’s own “The Eras Tour” — right down to the tour poster, which you can see below.
“Excited to get back out on the road, including cities where Republicans (when not wearing drag and/or sliding into the DMs of semi-nude twinks) have targeted drag queens and trans kids,” said Lovett in a statement. “So we’re going to make the show in those places even gayer than usual. A Kinsey 7.”
$1 of every “Lovett or Leave It: The Errors Tour” ticket sold will be donated directly to the Vote Save America FUCK BANS: LEAVE QUEER KIDS ALONE fund, which supports organizations that protect trans people and are helping to combat anti-trans legislation like the Campaign for Southern Equality, Trans Justice Funding Project, and Transgender Law Center.
There’s even more good news for Lovett or Leave It fans in the LA area, as its weekly Thursday “Live Free or Dynasty” residency at Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth has been extended through June 1st. Upcoming guests include Joe Mantegna, Judy Greer, Alan Ruck, Hari Kondabolu, Jena Friedman, and more.
Lovett or Leave It 2023 Tour Dates:
06/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
07/27 – New York, New York @ The Town Hall
07/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
09/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
09/22 – Madison, WI @ The Barrymore Theater
10/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
10/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/07 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Walker Theater
10/20 – Washington, DC @ The Lincoln Theatre
10/21 – Charlottesville, NC @ The Jefferson
11/03 – Portland, OR @ The Newmark Theatre
11/04 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
11/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren Theatre
12/02 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre