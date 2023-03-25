Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Assault

The actor denies any wrongdoing

Advertisement
Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors, photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
March 25, 2023 | 7:54pm ET

    Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman.

    TMZ reports that Majors was taken into custody around 11:00 a.m. ET, after police responded to a call for service in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. The alleged victim reportedly had visible injuries, including a laceration behind her ear and redness and marks to her face. Update: TMZ reports that the alleged victim is Majors’ girlfriend.

    Majors was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment.

    “A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.”

    Related Video

    In a statement to TMZ, a representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing, saying: “He’s done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

    Advertisement

    Majors recently starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed 3.

    This is a developing story…

More on this topic

Latest Stories

lady gaga harley quinn first look

Lady Gaga Steps Out as Harley Quinn as Joker: Folie à Deux Shoots in New York City

March 25, 2023

Kumail Nanjiani Patton Oswalt Ghostbusters Afterlife sequel James Acaster Emily Alyn Lind

Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt Board Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel

March 24, 2023

john-wick-rina-sawayama

John Wick: Chapter 4's Hiroyuki Sanada on His Father-Daughter Bond With Rina Sawayama

March 24, 2023

What the Hell Happened to Blood Sweat & Tears

What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears? Review: For the Band’s Fans and No One Else

March 24, 2023

Knock at the Cabin Ending Explained

Knock at the Cabin Ending Explained: Your Questions About M. Night Shyamalan's Latest, Answered

March 24, 2023

tommy wiseau big shark

Tommy Wiseau Shares Trailer for Big Shark, First Movie Since The Room: Watch

March 23, 2023

robert downey jr vertigo remake

Paramount Eyes Vertigo Remake Starring Robert Downey Jr.

March 23, 2023

cameron crowe joni mitchell biopic folk singer songwriter movie film news report

Cameron Crowe Making a Joni Mitchell Film: Report

March 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Assault

Menu Shop Search Newsletter