Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Assault

Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman.

TMZ reports that Majors was taken into custody around 11:00 a.m. ET, after police responded to a call for service in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. The alleged victim reportedly had visible injuries, including a laceration behind her ear and redness and marks to her face. Update: TMZ reports that the alleged victim is Majors’ girlfriend.

Majors was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.”

Related Video

In a statement to TMZ, a representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing, saying: “He’s done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Advertisement

Majors recently starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed 3.

This is a developing story…