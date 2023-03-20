Menu
Jordan Peele’s Next Movie Set for Christmas 2024 Release

The horror auteur is readying his fourth feature-length picture

Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele, photo by Heather Kaplan
March 20, 2023 | 1:13pm ET

    Jordan Peele has set a Christmas 2024 release of his next film.

    The horror auteur fourth feature-length picture will arrive on December 25th, 2024 through Universal Pictures, the studio announced on Monday. As par for the course, Peele is keeping details about his next film under lock and key.

    The as-yet untitled film follows Peele’s dazzling, self-reflective horror blockbuster Nope, which was released in July 2022. His other directorial efforts include 2017’s Get Out and 2019’s Us.

    Through his company Monkeypaw Productions, Peele also recently produced Season 2 of Prime Video’s Nazi revenge thriller, Hunters, and has thrown his weight behind a remake of The People Under the Stairs.

