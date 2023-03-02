Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Feuding Journey Members Hire Off-Duty Police Officers to Guard Dressing Rooms

The security details are the latest manifestation of the ongoing feud

Advertisement
Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain of Journey
Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain of Journey, photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images
March 2, 2023 | 4:04pm ET

    Legal battles, failed “coup” attempts, Mar-a-Lago banquets, $104,000 in jewelry and clothes, off-duty police officers guarding the dressing rooms every night, and more — this is the world Journey’s been living in for the past few years, according to a comprehensive overview of the band’s ongoing drama published by Billboard.

    At the center of the story are the band’s two remaining classic members, guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain. In 2020, the two consolidated their control over the band after suing then-bassist Ross Valory (an original member since 1973) and then-drummer Steve Smith, who joined the group in the late ‘70s and can be heard on their signature hit, “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Claiming the two were plotting a “coup” to seize control of the band, the lawsuit ultimately resulted in settlements, as well as Valory and Smith’s departures.

    Cain and Schon then began turning on each other (though the Billboard story does seem to suggest that it is largely Schon at blame).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    With the two embroiled in a number of disagreements — even involving their wives, Michaele Ann Schon and Paula White-Cain — tension came to a head during the 2022 tour when Cain caught an assistant snooping around his dressing room at the request of the Schons, who had recently hired off-duty police officers to guard their own dressing room. In response, Cain hired an off-duty security detail of his own, bringing the conflict to a nearly unimaginable level considering that the two continue to perform on stage with each other.

    “That’s just the level of pettiness and control and conspiracy they came to believe in,” a source told Billboard, speaking of the Schons.

    After decades of best-selling hits, Journey has become a massive financial machine, and, for his part, Schon appears to have recently taken the helm… again. He first became the band’s manager after Valory and Smith left the band in 2020, and was responsible for their upgrade from amphitheater tours to full-on arena tours, which have been notably successful. The band briefly hired Def Leppard manager Mike Kobayashi to step in, but according to Billboard, he appears to no longer be working for the band as of last month.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, Schon and Cain are locked in a lawsuit that Schon initiated, claiming that Cain had “improperly” refused him access to a corporate American Express account. Cain responded by detailing Schon’s irresponsible spending, which totaled over a million dollars in just a single month and even included $104,000 for jewelry and clothes alone.

    And if that’s not enough — on top of it all, the band appears to have been booted by its bank, City National, this past February, losing their ability to easily operate the aforementioned financial machine that is Journey. For several weeks during February, their webpage was no longer operating (though it is back online now).

    The Billboard story dives into many more details, including Schon’s obsession with media optics (which included several odd, demanding requests of outlets and publicists) and his distaste for Cain’s appearances at Mar-a-Lago and Trump functions, for which he sent a cease-and-desist letter.

    Advertisement

    Still, the band’s ongoing tour is selling well and will continue onwards until April (get tickets here), when it’ll make its final stop at Palm Springs, California. While they may have stopped believing, they certainly haven’t stopped making money, and their iconic hits won’t stop filling seats any time soon.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

daisy-jones-and-the-six-riley-keough-sam-claflin

Daisy Jones & the Six: How the Cast Became a Real Rock Band

March 2, 2023

John Mayer Impractical Jokers episode exclusive video watch

John Mayer Pranks Unsuspecting Fans at Intimate Concert on Impractical Jokers: Exclusive

March 2, 2023

joni mitchell gershwin prize tribute concert folk singer songwriter music news

Joni Mitchell Performs at Star-Studded Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert

March 2, 2023

motorhead reunion tour

Mikkey Dee: "We Will Never, Ever, Ever Tour with Motörhead as a Name Ever"

March 2, 2023

The Lumineers 2023 us tour dates tickets

The Lumineers Announce 2023 US Tour

March 2, 2023

Wayne Shorter

Wayne Shorter, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dead at 89

March 2, 2023

13 times pop stars covered hard rock and metal

13 Badass Hard Rock and Metal Covers by Pop Stars

March 2, 2023

Santa Fe Klan tickets tour todo y nada live shows dates seats offers presale code onsale snow tha product tornillo

How to Get Tickets to Santa Fe Klan's 2023 Tour

March 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Feuding Journey Members Hire Off-Duty Police Officers to Guard Dressing Rooms

Menu Shop Search Newsletter