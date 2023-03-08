Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Prime Video Unveils Trailer for New Judy Blume Documentary: Watch

The iconic children's author comes to the small screen April 21st

Advertisement
judy blume documentary trailer prime video amazon books watch
Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)
Follow
March 8, 2023 | 3:28pm ET

    Judy Blume is leaping off your bookshelf and onto the small screen: Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for Judy Blume Forever, their upcoming documentary on the trailblazing young adult author.

    With bestsellers like Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret and Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, Blume’s candidness changed the course of children’s and teen literature forever: “My daughter asked, ‘Mother, couldn’t you write a book about teenagers who fall in love, and do it, and nobody has to die?'” Blume recalls in the trailer. “And I thought, ‘yes!'”

    Now 85 years old and with over 25 novels to her name, Blume — a self-described “good girl with a bad girl lurking inside” — has built an infallible legacy. To drive that point home, Judy Blume Forever boasts interviews with the likes of Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham, and Anna Konkle, all of whom credit the author for influencing their own respective careers.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I don’t think that Judy Blume wrote her books to be timeless,” fellow YA author Jason Reynolds says at the end of the trailer. “I think that she wrote her books to be timely, and they were so timely that they became timeless.”

    Judy Blume Forever lands on Prime Video April 21st. See its trailer below.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

LEGO Jurassic Park T rex Raptor Attack 30th anniversary set

LEGO Introduces Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Sets with Buildable Dinosaur Poop

March 8, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis calls for matinee concerts

Jamie Lee Curtis Says It's Time for Matinee Concerts: "I Want to Hear Coldplay at 1:00 P.M."

March 8, 2023

oscars alternate history what if the academy cared about comedy best comedic performances

Oscars Alternate History: What if the Academy Cared About Comedy?

March 8, 2023

Huey Lewis hasn't seen American Psycho

Huey Lewis Still Hasn't Seen American Psycho Despite "Hip to Be Square" Scene

March 8, 2023

Scream 6 (Paramount Pictures)

Scream VI Is the Fun, Thrilling Slash in the Arm the Franchise Needed: Review

March 8, 2023

Oscar Best Picture Winners Where to Stream

Where to Stream Every Oscar Best Picture Winner Since Wings

March 7, 2023

Oscar Best Picture Winners Ranked

Every Oscar Best Picture Winner Ranked: From Argo to The Life of Emile Zola

March 7, 2023

ghosted trailer chris evans ana de armas apple tv+ watch

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Fight Spies Together in Trailer for Ghosted: Watch

March 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Prime Video Unveils Trailer for New Judy Blume Documentary: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter