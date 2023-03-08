Judy Blume is leaping off your bookshelf and onto the small screen: Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for Judy Blume Forever, their upcoming documentary on the trailblazing young adult author.

With bestsellers like Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret and Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, Blume’s candidness changed the course of children’s and teen literature forever: “My daughter asked, ‘Mother, couldn’t you write a book about teenagers who fall in love, and do it, and nobody has to die?'” Blume recalls in the trailer. “And I thought, ‘yes!'”

Now 85 years old and with over 25 novels to her name, Blume — a self-described “good girl with a bad girl lurking inside” — has built an infallible legacy. To drive that point home, Judy Blume Forever boasts interviews with the likes of Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham, and Anna Konkle, all of whom credit the author for influencing their own respective careers.

“I don’t think that Judy Blume wrote her books to be timeless,” fellow YA author Jason Reynolds says at the end of the trailer. “I think that she wrote her books to be timely, and they were so timely that they became timeless.”

Judy Blume Forever lands on Prime Video April 21st. See its trailer below.