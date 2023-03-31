Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Judy Collins joins Kyle Meredith to talk about her Grammy nominated album, Spellbound, and being an honoree at the upcoming She Rocks Awards.

The legendary singer-songwriter tells us about some of her recent songs that were inspired by Thomas Merton, the importance of her time in Colorado and Greenwich Village, and peace and war as evergreen topics.

Collins also discusses why she’s been performing her 1967 album Wildflowers in full, staring down Mitch McConnell at a recent event in Washington, True Stories and Other Dreams LP turning 50, and piecing together her next record.

Listen to Judy Collins talk about Spellbound and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. And for more from Collins, check out her appearance on The Story Behind the Song podcast discussing her version of Sondheim’s “Send in the Clowns.”

