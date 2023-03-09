Julia Fox’s Father, Brother Arrested After Police Raid Uncovers Ghost Guns, Bomb-Making Materials

Julia Fox’s father and brother were both arrested on Wednesday after police raided their Manhattan apartment and discovered ghost guns, drugs, and bomb making materials.

The New York Post reports that the raid of Christopher and Thomas Fox’s apartment was part of a larger ghost gun investigation. Once inside, officers found several ghost guns — which are guns without traceable serial numbers — as well as pills, a pill press, pressure cookers, fentanyl, chloroform, heroin, propane, formaldehyde, and materials often used to make explosives. Thousands of dollars of high-end wine bottles were also reportedly recovered.

Neither Thomas or Christopher had a prior criminal history. Police were apparently tipped off about their alleged activities following “suspicious online purchases,” and reports from neighbors that the men would go in and out of their apartment wearing hazmat suits.

“At this time, the matter is believed to be contained, with no apparent nexus to terrorism,” a NYPD spokesperson told the New York Post. “The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns – against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns.”

Julia Fox, best known for her film role in Uncut Gems, was said to be unaware of her family’s alleged activities. She declined comment when reached by the Post following her father and brother’s arrests.