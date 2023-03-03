Jungkook of BTS is known for many things — vibrant stage presence, truly incredible vocal chords, and, as of late, going live at all hours of the night. In recent months, the pop star has taken to entertaining millions of viewers with just a playlist and a karaoke mic, and this week’s livestream featured a nod to one of the biggest cinematic moments of 2022.

RRR, the epic Indian Telugu-language action-drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli, is nominated at this year’s Academy Awards for Best Original Song for one of the most electrifying sequences in film from this past year — or from most films in recent memory. Jungkook turned on “Naatu Naatu” early into his livestream, turned to the camera, and asked (in Korean), “Do you guys know this song? This is from a recent movie called RRR!”

“Naatu Naatu,” a thrilling song and dance sequence in the context of RRR, is set to be performed live at this year’s Academy Awards. Following his stream of the song, Jungkook went on to perform his living room renditions of Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours,” Justin Timberlake’s “Señorita,” and more.

Check out the clip of Jungkook sharing “Naatu Naatu” with his millions of viewers, and find the full clip from the film below.

jungkook cutely vibing to the music 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ne4dWDC364 — ⁷🧚🏻‍♀️ (@jeonsfairyy) March 3, 2023