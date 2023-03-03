Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jungkook of BTS Vibing to RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” Is This Week’s Most Important Pop Culture Crossover: Watch

We didn't have it on our 2023 bingo card, but we're very glad it happened

Advertisement
jungkook bts rrr
RRR (Variance Pictures) and Jungkook, photo courtesy of SBS Korea
Mary Siroky
Follow
March 3, 2023 | 12:59pm ET

    Jungkook of BTS is known for many things — vibrant stage presence, truly incredible vocal chords, and, as of late, going live at all hours of the night. In recent months, the pop star has taken to entertaining millions of viewers with just a playlist and a karaoke mic, and this week’s livestream featured a nod to one of the biggest cinematic moments of 2022.

    RRR, the epic Indian Telugu-language action-drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli, is nominated at this year’s Academy Awards for Best Original Song for one of the most electrifying sequences in film from this past year — or from most films in recent memory. Jungkook turned on “Naatu Naatu” early into his livestream, turned to the camera, and asked (in Korean), “Do you guys know this song? This is from a recent movie called RRR!”

    “Naatu Naatu,” a thrilling song and dance sequence in the context of RRR, is set to be performed live at this year’s Academy Awards. Following his stream of the song, Jungkook went on to perform his living room renditions of Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours,” Justin Timberlake’s “Señorita,” and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out the clip of Jungkook sharing “Naatu Naatu” with his millions of viewers, and find the full clip from the film below.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Willem Dafoe Emma Stone slap 20 times

Willem Dafoe Insisted Emma Stone Slap Him 20 Times for Off-Camera Scene

March 3, 2023

Children of the Corn (RLJ Entertainment)

Children of the Corn Review: A Rotted Husk of a Horror Remake

March 3, 2023

Dinklage Hetflied Lewis in the Thicket

Metallica's James Hetfield to Star Alongside Peter Dinklage and Juliette Lewis in The Thicket

March 2, 2023

Oscar 2023 Nominees Bummers

Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominees, Ranked by How Much They'll Bum You Out

March 2, 2023

jena malone hunger games sexual assault mockingjay movie film actor news

Hunger Games Actor Jena Malone Says She Was Sexually Assaulted on Set

March 1, 2023

Fatal Attraction trailer watch

Joshua Jackson Can’t Escape Lizzy Caplan’s Deadly Allure in Fatal Attraction Trailer: Watch

March 1, 2023

netflix money shot the pornhub story documentary premiere date porn pornography adult content movie film news

Netflix Announces Pornhub Documentary [Updated]

March 1, 2023

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (Lionsgate)

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre Is a Limp Spy Caper As Nondescript as Its Title: Review

March 1, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jungkook of BTS Vibing to RRR's "Naatu Naatu" Is This Week's Most Important Pop Culture Crossover: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter