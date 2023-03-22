Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland Cleared of Domestic Violence Charges

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland has been cleared of domestic violence charges. Per Variety, the charges were dropped due to “insufficient evidence.”

“We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Kimberly Edds, spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney’s office, said in a statement.

Roiland swiftly took to social media to blast the “horrible lies” allegedly reported about him and blamed an “embittered ex” for the situation. “I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process,” he wrote. “Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.'”

News broke in January that Roiland was charged with felony domestic violence and false imprisonment related to a 2020 incident. A few weeks later, Adult Swim cut ties with him and announced his voice roles of Rick and Morty would be recast. Hulu followed suit one day later, dropping Roiland from his series Solar Opposites and Koala Man.