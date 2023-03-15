Fan Chant: EXO’s Kai Is Feeling Freer Than Ever Before: Interview

Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!

The music video for the new single from EXO member Kai, “Rover,” begins with the vocalist and dancer running through a list of names: identities he can take on and shed as he chooses. The visual for the lead single of his third solo mini-album incorporates characteristically powerful choreography that has the artist alternatively flanked by masked men and tutu’d ballerinas. He grabs an ID at one point for Billy Elliot, a nod to the film and Broadway show about a boy in a poor mining town who wants to train to become a dancer.

It’s a treasure trove of riches and a music video that’s even more fun after multiple viewings. For anyone just diving into Kai’s cinematic world, these kinds of qualities aren’t exactly new — Rover is the latest in a string of similarly bold, innovative solo projects. Kai sat down with Consequence over Zoom to reflect on the process of putting together his third individual mini-album, all smiles a few days ahead of its release.

“This time, I really focused on what I like to do and what I wanted to do,” he explains. “I think because I focused on that, I’m most satisfied with my third album.” He speaks about the album like someone who has, in fact, just stepped into a more carefree space; he seems genuinely excited to share Rover’s six tracks with the world. It also feels worth mentioning that when it came time to hang up, he says separate goodbyes to me and my cat.

Watch the music video for “Rover” below, and read on for the full interview with Kai about the track and mini-album.