Kanye West Says He’s No Longer An Anti-Semite After Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street

"Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again"

Kanye West (photo via Getty) / 21 Jump Street
March 25, 2023 | 9:39am ET

