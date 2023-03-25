Kanye West Says He’s No Longer An Anti-Semite After Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street

Kanye West says he’s no longer an anti-semite, and we apparently have Jonah Hill to thank.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” West wrote in a Instagram post early Saturday morning.

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you.”

Throughout 2022, West made a series of antisemitic comments and promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories. As a result, he lost over a billion dollars in net worth and lucrative brand partnerships with GAP, adidas, and Balenciaga. He’s also without a record contract, was dropped by his talent agency, and saw a string of planned concerts canceled.

Earlier this year, the Anti Defamation League released a report asserting that at least 30 hate incidents could be directly linked to West’s comments.

Hill, who was born to Jewish parents, starred in 2012’s 21 Jump Street opposite Channing Tatum and Brie Larson.