Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Keanu Reeves is An Alvvays Superfan

Yet another reason why the John Wick actor is just like us

Advertisement
Keanu Reeves Alvvays Blue Rev album
Alvvays (photo by David Brendan Hall) and Keanu Reeves (photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
March 29, 2023 | 4:13pm ET

    As if we needed another reason to like Keanu Reeves, the John Wick star has revealed his fandom for the Canadian indie pop group Alvvays.

    “I like me a good pop song, and I like me a kind of inventiveness in it,” Reeves said in a recent interview with NME. “I think the lead singer [Molly Rankin], she’s great, and the textures of it.”

    When asked about what he’s been listening to lately, Reeves mentioned the band’s 2022 release Blue Rev, which we named one of our Top 50 Albums of last year. Though he owns it digitally, the actor expressed a strong desire to have it “on LP.” Despite his virtual ownership, he joked about the album being his “favorite album to be.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Can I say that? Because I love that band,” he harped. “I mean, I love bass guitar and drums and I like their energy.” Reeves also shared his adoration for the band on his Reddit AMA earlier this month, citing Bill Evans and Daughter among other artists in his rotation.

    Blue Rev is the third studio album from the band and received critical acclaim upon its release for trading the jangly pop they first hit the scene with for noisier tones. Alvvays are heading out on the second leg of their 2023 tour in May, featuring some co-headlining dates with Alex G.  Tickets are available now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jeremy Renner interview accident Diane Sawyer ABC

Jeremy Renner Sets First On-Camera Interview Since Snow Plow Accident: "I Chose to Survive"

March 29, 2023

Asteroid City

The Stars Align in Trailer for Wes Anderson's Asteroid City: Watch

March 29, 2023

freaks geeks dungeons dragons honor among thieves video

Freaks and Geeks Reunite to Promote New Dungeons & Dragons Movie: Watch

March 28, 2023

Wes Anderson Asteroid City cast poster

Brace for Impact: Wes Anderson Reveals Out-of-This-World Cast for New Film Asteroid City

March 28, 2023

nicolas cage dracula

Nicolas Cage Stayed in Character as Dracula on Renfield Set

March 27, 2023

questlove aristocats remake live action animation disney movie music

Questlove to Direct The Aristocats Remake for Disney

March 27, 2023

Quentin Tarantino Films Ranked

A Definitive Ranking of Quentin Tarantino's Films

March 27, 2023

Most Anticipated Movies 2023

25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

March 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Keanu Reeves is An Alvvays Superfan

Menu Shop Search Newsletter