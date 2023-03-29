Keanu Reeves is An Alvvays Superfan

As if we needed another reason to like Keanu Reeves, the John Wick star has revealed his fandom for the Canadian indie pop group Alvvays.

“I like me a good pop song, and I like me a kind of inventiveness in it,” Reeves said in a recent interview with NME. “I think the lead singer [Molly Rankin], she’s great, and the textures of it.”

When asked about what he’s been listening to lately, Reeves mentioned the band’s 2022 release Blue Rev, which we named one of our Top 50 Albums of last year. Though he owns it digitally, the actor expressed a strong desire to have it “on LP.” Despite his virtual ownership, he joked about the album being his “favorite album to be.”

“Can I say that? Because I love that band,” he harped. “I mean, I love bass guitar and drums and I like their energy.” Reeves also shared his adoration for the band on his Reddit AMA earlier this month, citing Bill Evans and Daughter among other artists in his rotation.

Blue Rev is the third studio album from the band and received critical acclaim upon its release for trading the jangly pop they first hit the scene with for noisier tones. Alvvays are heading out on the second leg of their 2023 tour in May, featuring some co-headlining dates with Alex G. Tickets are available now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.