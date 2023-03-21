Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Keanu Reeves Pays Tribute to Lance Reddick: “He Was a Remarkable Artist”

"He had this idea for the way that he wanted the character to speak," Reeves said about Reddick's approach to his role of Charon

Advertisement
Keanu Reeves Lance Reddick john wick 4 tribute quote comments
Keanu Reeves and Lance Reddick, photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Follow
March 21, 2023 | 11:21am ET

    Keanu Reeves has paid tribute to his John Wick co-star Lance Reddick, commenting on the late actor’s “remarkable” artistry and crediting Reddick’s commitment to his role of Charon as a main reason why fans gravitated toward the franchise.

    “We worked together on four films over 10 years,” Reeves told PEOPLE at the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4. “He was a remarkable artist and a special person with grace and dignity. I guess what comes to mind right now is the first time that I met him and we worked together on John Wick, he had this idea for the way that he wanted the character to speak.”

    Reeves also praised Reddick’s “enthusiasm and passion,” and said they developed a relationship in which they could “speak the unspoken.” The titular star of the series added, “I always thought that the connection between John Wick and Charon was special. I always said to him that people liked John Wick because he liked John Wick.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In the original John Wick movie, released in 2014, Charon was introduced as the no-nonsense, yet cordial concierge at The Continental in New York City, which serves as a safe haven for assassins. Though the titular hitman and Charon don’t immediately form a close bond on screen, Wick knows exactly who to trust with his new dog in the sequel. And by John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Wick and Charon are fighting alongside each other to protect the hotel.

    Reddick died from natural causes at the age of 60 last Friday, March 17th. He was also known for his roles in The Wire, Lost, Fringe, Bosch, and the Destiny video games. John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24th. Read our review and revisit the final trailer.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

John Wick 4 Director Interview

John Wick Chapter 4 Director Guides Us Through the Assassin World's Mythology

March 21, 2023

charli xcx jack antonoff soundtrack a24 drama movie mother mary music news

Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX to Write and Produce Soundtrack for Upcoming A24 Drama

March 21, 2023

You Hurt My Feelings Trailer Julia Louis-Dreyfus Nicole Holofcener A24

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Marriage Crumbles in You Hurt My Feelings Trailer: Watch

March 21, 2023

Crying in H Mart Movie Director Michelle Zauner Japanese Breakfast Will Sharpe White Lotus

White Lotus Star to Direct Michelle Zauner's Crying in H Mart Movie

March 20, 2023

the little mermaid ariel doll how to buy mattel disney halle bailey

How to Buy Halle Bailey's Little Mermaid Ariel Doll

March 20, 2023

Dungeons Dragons Honor Among Thieves Review

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Rolls a Natural 20 for Fun: Review

March 20, 2023

brokeback mountain play lucas hedges west end musical stage adaptation film movie news

Brokeback Mountain Is Getting a Stage Adaptation Starring Lucas Hedges

March 20, 2023

Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele's Next Movie Set for Christmas 2024 Release

March 20, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Keanu Reeves Pays Tribute to Lance Reddick: "He Was a Remarkable Artist"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter