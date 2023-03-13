Kenny Loggins will embark on a farewell tour in 2023. The aptly titled “This Is It Tour” will see the “Danger Zone” singer will play concerts and festivals in cities including New Orleans, Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles over the course of the coming months.
“I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring,” Loggins said in a statement. The 75-year-old musician added that there was no particular reason for his impending retirement from tour, other than “after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home.”
Tickets for newly announced shows in Sugar Land, TX; Austin, TX; New York, NY; Uncasville, CT; Clearwater, FL; and Las Vegas, NV go on sale Friday, March 17th Ticketmaster.
Tickets for Loggins’ other upcoming tour dates can be purchased via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.
With the “This Is It Tour,” Loggins says he’ll trace his six-decade music career with “a brand-new, career-spanning stage show.” He explained, “I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music. This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.”
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with Loggins’ newly announced tour dates.
Kenny Loggins 2023:
03/26 – Queen Creek, AZ @ Good Life Festival
04/28 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
04/30 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
05/11 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
05/13 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
05/15 – Greenville, SC @ The Peace Center
06/14 – Vienna, AT @ Wolf Trap
06/15 – Vienna, AT @ Wolf Trap
06/17 – Williamsburg, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival
08/03 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center
08/05 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
08/17 – St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena
08/19 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravina Festival
09/02 – Park City, UT @ Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater
09/08 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
09/12 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/14 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
09/16 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park
10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater
10/13 – Placer County, CA. @ The Venue at Thunder Valley
10/14 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
10/27 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
10/29 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater