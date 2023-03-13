Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Kenny Loggins Announces Farewell Tour [Updated]

Loggins' "This Is It Tour" kicks off in March

Advertisement
Kenny Loggins to embark on farewell tour in 2023
Kenny Loggins, photo courtesy of artist
March 13, 2023 | 12:13pm ET

    Kenny Loggins will embark on a farewell tour in 2023. The aptly titled “This Is It Tour” will see the “Danger Zone” singer will play concerts and festivals in cities including New Orleans, Chicago,  New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles over the course of the coming months.

    “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring,” Loggins said in a statement. The 75-year-old musician added that there was no particular reason for his impending retirement from tour, other than “after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home.”

    Tickets for newly announced shows in Sugar Land, TX; Austin, TX; New York, NY; Uncasville, CT; Clearwater, FL; and Las Vegas, NV go on sale Friday, March 17th Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets for Loggins’ other upcoming tour dates can be purchased via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    With the “This Is It Tour,” Loggins says he’ll trace his six-decade music career with “a brand-new, career-spanning stage show.” He explained, “I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music. This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.”

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with Loggins’ newly announced tour dates.

    Kenny Loggins 2023:

    Advertisement

    03/26 – Queen Creek, AZ @ Good Life Festival
    04/28 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    04/30 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
    05/11 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
    05/13 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    05/15 – Greenville, SC @ The Peace Center
    06/14 – Vienna, AT @ Wolf Trap
    06/15 – Vienna, AT @ Wolf Trap
    06/17 – Williamsburg, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival
    08/03 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center
    08/05 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
    08/17 – St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena
    08/19 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravina Festival
    09/02 – Park City, UT @ Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater
    09/08 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
    09/12 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    09/14 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    09/16 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park
    10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater
    10/13 – Placer County, CA. @ The Venue at Thunder Valley
    10/14 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
    10/27 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
    10/29 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jimmy Eat World Manchester Orchestra 2023 co-headlining north american tour dates tickets

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

March 13, 2023

The Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers Announce 2023 Tour Dates [Updated]

March 13, 2023

Jeff Beck tribute concerts Eric Clapton

Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts to Feature Eric Clapton, Johnny Depp, Billy Gibbons, Rod Stewart, and More

March 13, 2023

Counting Crows Announce Summer Tour with Dashboard Confessional

Counting Crows Announce Summer Tour with Dashboard Confessional

March 13, 2023

Drake to embark on "It's All A Blur" tour

Drake Announces First North American Tour in Five Years

March 13, 2023

Taylor Swift tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats anti hero stream dates info presale

Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour": How to Get Last-Minute Tickets

March 10, 2023

The Cure

The Cure Announce Ticket Policy to Ensure "Affordable" Pricing for Fans

March 10, 2023

the cure new songs

How to Get Tickets to The Cure's 2023 Tour

March 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kenny Loggins Announces Farewell Tour [Updated]

Menu Shop Search Newsletter