Kenny Loggins will embark on a farewell tour in 2023. The aptly titled “This Is It Tour” will see the “Danger Zone” singer will play concerts and festivals in cities including New Orleans, Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles over the course of the coming months.

“I don’t see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring,” Loggins said in a statement. The 75-year-old musician added that there was no particular reason for his impending retirement from tour, other than “after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home.”

Tickets for newly announced shows in Sugar Land, TX; Austin, TX; New York, NY; Uncasville, CT; Clearwater, FL; and Las Vegas, NV go on sale Friday, March 17th Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Loggins’ other upcoming tour dates can be purchased via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

With the “This Is It Tour,” Loggins says he’ll trace his six-decade music career with “a brand-new, career-spanning stage show.” He explained, “I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music. This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.”

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with Loggins’ newly announced tour dates.

Kenny Loggins 2023:

03/26 – Queen Creek, AZ @ Good Life Festival

04/28 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

04/30 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

05/11 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

05/13 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

05/15 – Greenville, SC @ The Peace Center

06/14 – Vienna, AT @ Wolf Trap

06/15 – Vienna, AT @ Wolf Trap

06/17 – Williamsburg, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival

08/03 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center

08/05 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

08/17 – St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena

08/19 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravina Festival

09/02 – Park City, UT @ Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

09/08 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

09/12 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/14 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/16 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park

10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

10/13 – Placer County, CA. @ The Venue at Thunder Valley

10/14 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

10/27 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

10/29 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater