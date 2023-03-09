Kevin Parker Vows to Continue Tame Impala Tour After Fracturing Hip

Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker recently underwent surgery after fracturing his hip. However, he says the band’s upcoming shows in Mexico and South America are “going ahead as planned,” adding, “I’m not quitting on you guys.”

Parker sustained the injury while running a half marathon “on what turned out to be an existing stress fracture. Whoops. Made it to within 1km of the finish line. That’s life I guess.” In an Instagram post, he shared photos and video of his recovery.

Tame Impala are set to return to the stage on Friday night, playing the first of two shows in Mexico City. They’ll then head to South America for festival appearances in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, and Brasil. Tickets to the band’s upcoming shows are available via Viagogo.

Tame Impala 2023 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

03/11 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

03/17 – San Isidro, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/17 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/21 – Asunción, PY @ Asuncionico

03/23 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic

03/24 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil