Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Kevin Parker Vows to Continue Tame Impala Tour After Fracturing Hip

"I'm not quitting on you guys"

Advertisement
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala fractured hip
Kevin Parker, photo via Instagram
March 9, 2023 | 9:28am ET

    Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker recently underwent surgery after fracturing his hip. However, he says the band’s upcoming shows in Mexico and South America are “going ahead as planned,” adding, “I’m not quitting on you guys.”

    Parker sustained the injury while running a half marathon “on what turned out to be an existing stress fracture. Whoops. Made it to within 1km of the finish line. That’s life I guess.”  In an Instagram post, he shared photos and video of his recovery.

    Tame Impala are set to return to the stage on Friday night, playing the first of two shows in Mexico City. They’ll then head to South America for festival appearances in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, and Brasil. Tickets to the band’s upcoming shows are available via Viagogo.

    Tame Impala 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
    03/11 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
    03/17 – San Isidro, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
    03/17 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
    03/21 – Asunción, PY @ Asuncionico
    03/23 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estereo Picnic
    03/24 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Robert Smith of The Cure

The Cure Announce First North American Tour in Seven Years

March 9, 2023

merlefest the what podcast

Breaking Down Merlefest: The What Podcast

March 8, 2023

Spotify vertical discovery feed TikTok

Everything We Know About Spotify's TikTok-Like Vertical Discovery Feed

March 8, 2023

Lucy Dacus Night Shift new video watch Historian five year anniversary vinyl reissue

Lucy Dacus Announces Historian Vinyl Reissue, Shares "Night Shift" Video: Watch

March 8, 2023

dorian zev Kweller obituary ben liz parents car crash death

Ben Kweller and Wife Liz Share Obituary for 16-Year-Old Son Dorian Zev

March 8, 2023

yob cave in pallbearer tour

YOB Announce 2023 US Tour with Cave In and Pallbearer

March 8, 2023

Christine and the Queens PARANOÏA ANGELS TRUE LOVE to be honest single preorder release date 2023 album

Christine and the Queens Announces New Album PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, Shares "To be honest": Stream

March 8, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis calls for matinee concerts

Jamie Lee Curtis Says It's Time for Matinee Concerts: "I Want to Hear Coldplay at 1:00 P.M."

March 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kevin Parker Vows to Continue Tame Impala Tour After Fracturing Hip

Menu Shop Search Newsletter