Killing Joke Unveil New Song “Full Spectrum Dominance”: Stream

The new single comes ahead of the legendary UK band's show at the Royal Albert Hall

Killing Joke new song
Killing Joke, courtesy of Freeman Promotions
March 10, 2023 | 10:02am ET

    Killing Joke have released the new song “Full Spectrum Dominance” in celebration of their sold-out show this Sunday (March 12th) at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The legendary UK rock act has also unveiled a “Pure Trance” remix of the song by band member Youth.

    Led by frontman Jaz Coleman, Killing Joke’s blend of post-punk, industrial music, and gothic rock has influenced such acts as Nirvana, Nine Inch Nails, and Metallica.

    “Full Spectrum Dominance” offers a bit of all the aforementioned genres, with Killing Joke sounding in fine form roughly 45 years after their formation. The song follows last year’s Lord of Chaos EP, which marked the band’s first new music in seven years.

    Still featuring classic members Coleman (vocals, keyboards), Youth (bass), Geordie Walker (guitar), and Paul Ferguson (drums), Killing Joke will perform their 1980 self-titled debut album and their 1981 sophomore effort, What’s This For…!, in their entirety during the Royal Albert Hall gig.

    On May 13th, Killing Joke will perform at Las Vegas’ one-day Sick New World festival alongside System of a Down, Deftones, and more. Tickets to both the Royal Albert Hall gig and the Sick New World fest are available here.

    Listen to “Full Spectrum Dominance” and Youth’s “Pure Trance” remix in the YouTube players below.

