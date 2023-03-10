Menu
Kimiko Glenn on History of the World, Part II, Disney Channel’s Kiff, and Weird Cartoons

The Orange Is the New Black actress also talks being inspired by Celine Dion, Lea Salonga, and Shania Twain

Kimiko Glenn kiff podcast interview kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Kimiko Glenn (Hulu)
Consequence Staff
March 10, 2023 | 11:51am ET

    Kimiko Glenn joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Disney Channel’s newest animated series, Kiff.

    The Orange Is the New Black actress talks about how the show is nostalgic for older cartoons, especially those that were on the weird and funny side, like Looney Tunes, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, and Rugrats. Glenn also walks us through the process of coming up with the voices for the program. Glenn, who also found fame in Waitress on Broadway, discusses the songs that she gets to sing in this series and having Celine Dion, Lea Salonga, and Shania Twain as inspirations when she was young.

    Elsewhere, she dives into what it was like being a part of the amazing cast that came together for History of the World, Part II.

    Listen to Kimiko Glenn talk Kiff and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

