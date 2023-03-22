KISS Biopic Coming to Netflix in 2024

A biopic chronicling the early days of KISS will premiere on Netflix in 2024, reveals the band’s manager, Doc McGhee, in a new interview.

News of the biopic first broke in 2021. The film, titled Shout It Out Loud, is being directed by Joachim Rønning (Kon-Tiki; Maleficent: Mistress of Evil; Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales).

While speaking with The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn, McGhee revealed, “It’s a biopic about the first four years of KISS. We’re just starting it now. We’ve already sold it, [the deal is] already done, we have a director. That’s moving along and that’ll come in ’24.”

Advertisement

Related Video

In a previous interview with Talking Metal, McGhee elaborated, “I think it’s a very interesting look at the formation of KISS, the mindset of how that came about, the social pressure that everybody was in in the ’60s and ’70s that brought something like KISS to the forefront, that it could actually happen. So it’s a very interesting, and I think it’s a well-written movie. And our partner right now is Netflix. It’ll be a theatrical release, then Netflix.”

As for who’s playing the four original KISS members, no actors have been revealed yet. Singer-guitarist Paul Stanley told Download Festival host Kylie Olsson, “I will tell you this: for casting to be accurate in terms of age, we are looking at actors in their early 20s. Honestly, I don’t know a whole lot of actors in their early 20s.”

He continued, “When people get asked these kinds of questions, they’ll say, ‘Oh, Brad Pitt,’ or this one or that one. Well, those guys are in their 50s or 60s, so you’re talking about another generation of actors. And I’m the first to say I’m not up on a lot of them.”

Advertisement

While the biopic continues production, KISS will be finishing up their farewell tour. The band has dates scheduled throughout 2023, culminating with a two-night stand December 1st and 2nd at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Tickets are available here.

Watch Doc McGhee on The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn below.