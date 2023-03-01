Menu
KISS Announce Their “Absolute Final Shows” on Farewell Tour

Ending with a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden in New York City

March 1, 2023 | 10:29am ET

    KISS have announced their “absolute final shows,” concluding their long-running farewell tour.

    The fall North American trek kicks off October 29th in Austin, Texas, and ends with a two-night stand on December 1st and 2nd at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

    A KISS Army pre-sale begin on Monday (March 6th), followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on March 9th at 10 a.m. local time using the code OPENER via Ticketmaster. General sales begin on March 10th at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets for sold-out shows can be purchased via StubHub.

    Remarked KISS in a press release: “KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started.”

    KISS Launched a Legendary Career with Their Self-Titled Debut Album

    You can see the full list of KISS’ final tour dates below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    KISS’ Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates:
    10/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    11/01 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    11/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    11/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    11/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    11/13 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
    11/15 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    11/18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    11/19 – Quebec, QC @ ideotron Centre
    11/21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
    11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson–Boling Arena
    11/25 – Indianapolis. IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    11/27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    11/29 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    12/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    12/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

