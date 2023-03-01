KISS Announce Their “Absolute Final Shows” on Farewell Tour

KISS have announced their “absolute final shows,” concluding their long-running farewell tour.
The fall North American trek kicks off October 29th in Austin, Texas, and ends with a two-night stand on December 1st and 2nd at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
A KISS Army pre-sale begin on Monday (March 6th), followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on March 9th at 10 a.m. local time using the code OPENER via Ticketmaster. General sales begin on March 10th at 10 a.m. local time, while tickets for sold-out shows can be purchased via StubHub.
Remarked KISS in a press release: “KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started.”
You can see the full list of KISS’ final tour dates below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.
KISS’ Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates:
10/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/01 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
11/13 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
11/15 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
11/18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/19 – Quebec, QC @ ideotron Centre
11/21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson–Boling Arena
11/25 – Indianapolis. IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
11/29 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
12/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden