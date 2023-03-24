Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt Board Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel

Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt have been cast for the upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, as first reported by Deadline.

Comedian James Acaster and Emily Alyn Lind (Gossip Girl) have also boarded the film, which will see Afterlife cast members Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, and Carrie Coon reprising their roles. Ernie Hudson’s Winston Zeddemore is also returning to the franchise.

Gil Kenan will direct, with Jason Reitman stepping out from behind the camera to focus on co-writing the script with Kenan. Reitman and Kenan will produce with Jason Blumenfeld. The sequel previously was revealed to take place back in New York City and involve the original Ghostbusters firehouse. Currently untitled, the movie is slated for release in theaters on December 20th, 2023.

Besides the sequel, there are other Ghostbusters projects in various stages of development. As revealed on Ghostbusters Day 2022, Reitman and Kenan will be executive producing a Netflix cartoon series. Reitman also mentioned an animated film that was his late father Ivan Reitman’s “passion project” was in the works.

Nanjiani is coming off a series of high-profile projects. Most recently, he starred in Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales after appearing in the Disney+ Star Wars prequel Obi-Wan Kenobi and Marvel’s Eternals. Oswalt, who is best known for doing standup, starred in the comedy I Love My Dad last year in addition to his latest Netflix special, We All Scream.

Meanwhile, UK comedian Acaster broke out with his own Netflix comedy series Repertoire in 2018 and went on a US tour last year. More recently, Acaster launched his musical project Temps and announced his debut album, PARTY GATOR PURGATORY, due out on May 19th. Pre-orders are ongoing.