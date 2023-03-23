SNL Alum Kyle Mooney Directing A24 Comedy Y2K Starring Rachel Zegler and Alicia Silverstone

Saturday Night Live alum Kyle Mooney will step behind the camera for Y2K, an upcoming disaster comedy from A24 starring Rachel Zegler and Alicia Silverstone among its ensemble cast.

The film takes place on — you guessed it — New Year’s Eve 1999, when “two high school nobodies decide to crash the last big party before the new millennium,” according to the official logline. “When the clock strikes midnight, the night gets more insane than they ever could have imagined.”

Jaeden Martell (It) and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2) play the aforementioned “nobodies” in Y2K, with Tim Heidecker, Lachlan Watson, Mason Gooding, Eduardo Franco, Miles Robbins, Fred Hechinger, and Daniel Zolghadri also featured in the cast. Rapper The Kid Laroi will make his acting debut.

Mooney co-wrote the screenplay for Y2K with Evan Winter. A24 will produce alongside Winter, Matt Dines, Jonah Hill and Ali Goodwin’s Strong Baby banner, and Chris Storer. No release date has been revealed as of yet.

Back in May 2022, Mooney was part of a big SNL shakeup which also saw Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, and Aidy Bryant leave the show. Outside of SNL, Mooney hosted and acted in his own animated and live-action Netflix series Saturday Morning All-Star Hits!, which he discussed in a 2021 interview with Consequence.

Meanwhile, Zegler is coming off her Golden Globe-winning performance in West Side Story and a starring role in DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Up next, she will star in the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and a remake of Snow White.

As for Silverstone, she recently spoofed Clueless in a Super Bowl ad for Rakuten. You can catch Heidecker on his upcoming "Two Tims Tour."