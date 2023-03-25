Menu
Lady Gaga Steps Out as Harley Quinn as Joker: Folie à Deux Shoots in New York City

New photos show the actor in character outside of the New York State Supreme Court Building

lady gaga harley quinn first look
Lady Gaga, photo by MEGA/GC Images
March 25, 2023 | 3:37pm ET

    This weekend, director Todd Phillips is filming Joker: Folie à Deux outside of New York State Supreme Court Building in Manhattan. The dramatic backdrop provided our first look at Lady Gaga fully dressed up as Harley Quinn.

    Director Phillips previously shared a photo of Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker together, but the photo appears to be before Dr. Harleen Quinzel goes rogue and falls in love with her patient. In the new images from the shoot, Gaga, dressed in Harley Quinn’s classic red and black and adorned in clown makeup, steps out of the New York County Courthouse into a sea of police and onlookers.

    The film reportedly picks up after the ending events of 2019’s Joker, in which the titular villain goes on a violent crusade without Gotham City, so it’d make sense if Gaga’s Harley Quinn was visiting her companion in court. (In an odd twist of fate, Saturday’s filming location took place at the same court house where a grand jury is currently considering a criminal indictment of Donald Trump.) Check out photos of the star on set below.

    Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to premiere on October 4th, 2024. According to reports, the sequel will be presented in the style of a musical.

    Back in November 2019, Joker became the most profitable comic book movie of all time (and the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever), leading to Warner Bros. to fast-track a sequel with Phoenix, Phillips, and screenwriter Scott Silver all returning.

    lady gaga harley quinn lady gaga as harley quinn

