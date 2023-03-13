Tom Cruise may not have attended the 2023 Oscars, but Lady Gaga represented his film Top Gun: Maverick in a memorable way by performing the soundtrack song — and Best Original Song nominee — “Hold My Hand.”

Gaga needed no introduction for her Oscars performance. The program cut to her already on stage, where she recalled writing the “deeply personal” song in the basement of her studio about how we all need heroes sometimes. Forever committed to the bit, the artist — who was previously seen in the audience in a gown and a full face of makeup — dressed down into black jeans and a black t-shirt for the performance, and completely took off her makeup. It matched the stark beginning of “Hold My Hand,” where Gaga sang a cappella before the track built to a rapturous end.

“Hold My Hand” marks Lady Gaga’s third Oscars nomination for a song she contributed to a film, following “Till It Happens to You” from The Hunting Ground and “Shallow” from A Star Is Born (for which she won in 2019). All of these year’s Best Song nominees are performing at the awards, including Rihanna, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren, Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne, and Son Lux, and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Top Gun: Maverick made an astonishing $1.5 billion at the global box office. It’s nominated for six Oscars this year, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Visual Effects. Revisit our interview with director Joseph Kosinski on filming the movie’s aerial shots, and see where to watch the blockbuster film on streaming services here.

As for Gaga, her next project in the film world will be her turn as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel.