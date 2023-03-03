Lady Lamb Announces Ripley Pine 10th Anniversary Box Set

Lady Lamb will mark the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Ripley Pine, with a deluxe box set due out on August 18th.

The expanded 5xLP set boasts a new remaster of the original album by engineer Joe LaPorta. Additionally, there are 23 new studio recordings, including nine songs from the Ripley Pine era that have been played live, but never before put to tape; seven songs that have never been heard at all; and six new arrangement of album tracks. The box set also features completely new cover art.

“These tracks have haunted me, because they haven’t had a home for all these years. I found all these alternate track listings in my notebooks. Any of these songs could have ended up on the record. This box set is a way to honor that whole time,” Lady Lamb’s Aly Spaltro said in a statement.

Pre-orders for the Ripley Pine box set are now ongoing. Lady Lamb has also mapped out a few tour dates featuring a full performance of the album.

Lady Lamb, one of our earliest CoSigns, took the Consequestionnaire in celebration of our 15th anniversary last year. Earlier this year, she revealed the studio version of live favorite “Between Two Trees.”

Lady Lamb 2023 Tour Dates:

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

09/22 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

09/23 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

* = Full performance of Ripley Pine